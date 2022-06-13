Contact Center Analytics Market 2022 Size, Share, Comprehensive Research Study and Forecast to 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Contact Center Analytics Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Contact Center Analytics Market is valued approximately USD 1.02 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 19.3% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Contact centre analytics can be defined as a set of tools used by various firms’ contact centres to improve their operational effectiveness. These analytical tools help the contact centre industry track key performance indicators (KPIs) and derive business intelligence insights (BI). One of the key factors driving demand for contact centre analytics is the increased usage of social media platforms.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/contact-center-analytics-market/QI037

Contact centre analytics systems examine customer comments posted on social media platforms via blogs, postings, and forums, allowing businesses to analyse social media material in real time. According to the Global Web Index, 57.6% of the world’s population utilises social media, with an average daily usage of 2 hours and 27 minutes as of October 2021. Regardless of the size, kind, main activity, or location of contact centres, the contact centre business area is increasingly focusing on customer experience.

For example, Service Management Group, a global patient, customer, and employee experience management organisation, said in September 2021 that its cooperation with CallMiner, a conversational analytics provider, would be expanded. By combining customer interaction and speech analytics with real-time customer feedback via the smg360 platform, the former firm is bringing new insights to customer experience initiatives. Over the projected period of 2021-2027, however, the market’s growth will be restricted by high investment costs and strict consumer data privacy policies and regulations.

The key regions considered for the global Contact Center Analytics Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. The market was dominated by the North American region. The presence of major players in the region, such as SAP SE, Oracle Corp., and Cisco Systems, Inc., has contributed to market expansion in North America. Over the projection period, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market. Smartphones and other mobile devices have been widely adopted as a result of rising digitalization and rising disposable income levels in the region. The regional market is predicted to increase due to the growing demand for contact centre analytics solutions among many SMEs in Asia Pacific to improve their customer experience.

Major market player included in this report are:

8X8 Inc.

CallMiner

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Enghouse Interactive

Five9, Inc.

Genesys

Genpact Ltd.

Mitel Networks Corp.

Nice Ltd.

Oracle Corp.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Software

Services

By Deployment Model:

On-Premises

On-Demand

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

By Application:

Automatic Call Distributor

Log Management

Risk and Compliance Management

Real-time Monitoring and Reporting

Workforce Optimization

Customer Experience Management

Others

By Industry:

Healthcare and Life sciences

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Manufacturing

Retail and Consumer Goods

Telecom and IT

Energy and Utilities

Government and Defense

Travel and hospitality

Academia and Research

Other industries

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Contact Center Analytics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

