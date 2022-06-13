Anti-acne Dermal Patch Market 2022 New Opportunities, Top Trends and Business Development 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Anti-acne Dermal Patch Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Anti-acne Dermal Patch Market is valued approximately USD 481.53 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.10% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The anti-acne dermal patch is a medicated pimple patch that contains active chemicals which help to kill acne-causing bacteria while also reduces inflammation. These patches promote active ingredient absorption into the skin, lowering pain, bumps, and redness, and are beneficial in treating inflammatory acne, such as papules. Tea tree oil and salicylic acid are major active components in these patches.

They may also aid in the reduction of the size of cystic or nodular acne lesions. The market for anti-acne dermal patches is expected to grow due to the increased prevalence of skin problems such as severe acne and pimples around the world. One of the primary factors driving the market’s growth is the rising need for fast acne treatment and medication. Furthermore, increased demand for anti-acne dermal patches among the general public, particularly among teenagers, as a result of mass marketing on social media platforms, has encouraged its popularity in recent years. Due to an increase in demand for online platforms that provide acne remedies such as patches, the market saw a revenue comeback in 2021. For example, according to Peace Out Firm, a beauty and personal care company that grew its revenue by 131.0 percent in 2021 from online sales of its products, including acne patches, thanks to the popularity of its acne dot.

As a result, the rising demand for online portals has greatly reduced the anti-acne dermal patch industry’s negative impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, indicating a positive growth trajectory from 2021. Furthermore, an increasing number of industry participants are working on inorganic strategic collaborations to broaden their target clientele, therefore limiting the COVID-19 pandemic’s detrimental impact. However, disruption in the supply chain as a result of COVID-19 stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Anti-acne Dermal Patch Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the anti-acne dermal patches market. During the projection period, the segment is expected to grow at a significant rate. This is due to the increased frequency of skin disorders in the general population, the presence of important market competitors, and the widespread use of innovative dermal acne patches. Furthermore, Asian countries such as South Korea, which was one of the first to commercialize acne patches even before they were available in the United States. As a result of these reasons, the market in the region has grown.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Chemical Based

Herbal Based

By Age Group

10 to 17

18 to 44

45 to 64

65+

By Distribution Channel

Retail Stores

Pharmacies & Drug Stores

E-Commerce Platform

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

