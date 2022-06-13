Maternity Innerwear Market 2022 Business Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Maternity Innerwear Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Maternity Innerwear Market is valued approximately USD $$ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

Maternity innerwear can be defined as specially designed clothing products intended for pregnant women. These inner wears are designed in such a way that they comfortably fit the growing baby bumps and do not cause uneasiness. Maternity innerwears are made with higher percentage of cotton (up to 95%) and spandex (Up to 5%), to make them softer and smoother.

Growing maternity apparel Market and rising adoption of e-commerce platform as well as increasing focus of leading market players towards fashionable maternity innerwear range are driving the growth of Maternity Innerwear Market. For instance, according to Statista – in 2019, worldwide retail sales of nursing bras were estimated at USD 509.17 million, and the sales are estimated to reach to USD 657.45 million by 2022. Furthermore, in April 2022, US based Marena Group, LLC launched its new maternity wear brand named Marena Maternity for women in pregnancy and post-pregnancy. This new line is company’s first product line intended for new and expecting mothers. Under Marena Maternity line the company would offer shapewear and activewear products.

Moreover, in September 2020, Nike launched its new maternity active wear brand called Nike-M. Under this brand the company would offer 4 products which includes- Sports bra, supportive leggings, tank top, and fleece cover up with a split hem. These new products are made from recycled polyester and possess excellent sweat-wicking properties. Also, growing fashion industry in emerging economies and increasing number of working pregnant women are likely to offer lucrative growth opportunities for Maternity innerwear Market in the forecasted period. However, slow penetration from developing regions and high cost associated with branded products impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Maternity Innerwear Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to presence of leading apparel brands and rising disposable income in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as increasing penetration of global brands and rising urbanization in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Maternity Innerwear Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Seraphine

Wacoal

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB

Hatch Collection LLC

MamaCouture

Hotmilk Lingerie

Belabumbum

Fresh Venturz LLP

Clovia

Triumph Holding AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Maternity Briefs

Maternity/Nursing Bras

Camisoles

Shapewear

By Distribution Channel

Offline,

Online

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Maternity Innerwear Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

