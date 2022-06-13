Luxury Bath and Body Products Market 2022 Overview By Industry Players, Revenue and Product Demand 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Luxury Bath and Body Products Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Luxury Bath and Body Products Market is valued approximately USD 14.46 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.9 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Luxury body lotions and creams contain hydrating ingredients like nourishing plant oils, earth-derived butter, and humectants such as hyaluronic acid and glycerin that help in addressing skin concerns like eczema, chronic dryness, and loss of elasticity.

From aromatherapy oils to mineral-rich salts, frothy bubble baths and spa-style scents, have gained the attention of the young population all over the world. The use of natural ingredients in the formulations of these products have further enhanced the inclination towards this class. A huge growth in consumer preference for natural or chemical-free products is driving the market. Millennials have radically reshaped the skincare market as they demand authenticity, a means of self-expression. Furthermore, the total market is expected to be driven by the benefits offered by such products including signature fragrances, essential oils, and premium aromatherapy oils, which help in uplifting one’s spirits and calming the mind, offer soothing fragrance and deliver aromatic and botanical undertones.

However, high cost associated with the organic and natural products impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, availability of cheaper alternatives by unorganized players and feasibility of home remedies hindered the market growth.

The key regions considered for the Global Luxury Bath and Body Products Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America accounted for the greatest market share because of the vast range of sustainable body lotions and butter made of organic ingredients to cater to the changing consumer preferences, Furthermore, the rising consumer awareness regarding health and hygiene and the increasing preference for premium sustainable products are likely to fuel the demand in North America over the forecast period. Several large companies’ coordinated efforts to improve their biotechnological skills and assure high-quality standards are expected to drive demand even higher in this region., the Asia Pacific regional market is expected to grow at the fastest rate. This region’s rapid expansion is thought to be the result of increasing number of consumers who are seeking luxury products for bathing and personal use owing to the spa-style and aromatherapy indulgence that they offer. In addition, consumers are aspiring to maintain a healthy lifestyle, prevent diseases, and enhance their overall physical and mental well-being, thereby driving the market in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Chanel Limited

Aromatherapy Associates

Kao Corporation

Diptyque

Chantecaille (UK) Ltd.

Susanne Kaufmann

Omorovicza

Augustinus Bader

Tata Harper

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Body Oil

Body Lotions & Creams

Body Washes

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Luxury Bath and Body Products Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

