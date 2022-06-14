Turkish digital art studio 'Ouchhh' to open show in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Award-winning Turkish digital art team “Ouchhh” is set to feature eight works at an exhibition at the Huashan 1914 Creative Park starting on June 25.

Ouchhh’s retrospective show will feature its most significant works from the past decade. A number of the centerpieces use Taiwan's air quality, agricultural fields, and ocean as inspiration.

The artwork “Data Gate” was inspired by NASA, while “AI Van Gogh” recreats the Dutch impressionist artist’s 518 works using a generative adversarial network. The art studio also worked with the Taipei Philharmonic Orchestra to visualize composers’ brain waves when they write music.

Ouchhh founder Ferdi Alici uses digital art to provide different world perspectives and hopes that his works can help people reconnect with the land.

Ouchhh made its Taipei debut at Nuit Blanche 2020 and impressed event-goers with its 7-meter-tall work titled “AI DataMonolith.”The group has won a Red Dot Design Award and a German Design Award.

On the last Saturday of every month, there will be a live performance and cocktails at the show until Sept. 18. For more information, please visit the website or purchase tickets online.