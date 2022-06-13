Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Most ‘NG’ or ‘no good’ driving habits in Taiwan revealed

Surprisingly, perhaps, eating stinky tofu in car comes in third not first on list

  877
By Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2022/06/13 11:44
Taiwan's bad driving habits revealed. (AP photo)

Taiwan's bad driving habits revealed. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Driving at low speed but in high gear is the most “NG” or “no good” habit for Taiwan drivers, according to the latest rankings for driving behaviors from Toyota.

The world’s biggest automaker has been running a series of top five listings on its Instagram account for driving and cars in Taiwan. The latest looks at what harm can be done to a car in its “Driving NG behavior rankings.”

First was driving at low speed and in high gear because it could lead to stalling and damage the cylinder heads. It also causes lugging, which is when the engine finds it difficult to accelerate and has no power, often leading to vibrations or shaking.

In order of ranking, the full list was as follows:

  1. Driving at low speed “like a tortoise” in high gear
  2. Putting the car in reverse when going forward
  3. Eating stinky tofu inside the car
  4. Leaving the headlights on after parking
  5. Forgetting to lock the car door

According to a Nownews story on the subject, netizens were quick to get in on the action and spell out their own gripes, such as:

  • “Driving slow in the fast lane”
  • “Opening the window and smoking cigarettes”
  • “Forgetting to turn the headlights on at night”
  • “Opening the doors before checking if there is someone behind”

The news outlet also explained why lugging and stalling in a high gear when driving manually was bad for the car, as many people had assumed a high gear and low revs would be quiet and fuel efficient.

A large majority of those commenting, however, were shocked that polluting the car by eating stinky tofu was not the greatest sin.

Most ‘NG’ or ‘no good’ driving habits in Taiwan revealed
Toyota Taiwan's top five bad driving behaviors. (Instagram, Toyota Taiwan photo)
Toyota
Driving habits
Taiwan
lugging
slow driving
fast driving
opening car doors
taiwan driving

RELATED ARTICLES

5,000 attend Philippine Independence Day event in New Taipei
5,000 attend Philippine Independence Day event in New Taipei
2022/06/12 16:31
‘Ukraine is an example for the whole world’: Zelensky on Taiwan
‘Ukraine is an example for the whole world’: Zelensky on Taiwan
2022/06/12 12:50
US, Japan, S Korea defense ministers emphasize Taiwan Strait peace
US, Japan, S Korea defense ministers emphasize Taiwan Strait peace
2022/06/11 20:32
Lithuania vice minister of economy and innovation to visit Taiwan
Lithuania vice minister of economy and innovation to visit Taiwan
2022/06/11 19:30
Taitung a rare ray of sunshine as rain continues to bucket down in Taiwan
Taitung a rare ray of sunshine as rain continues to bucket down in Taiwan
2022/06/11 16:07

Updated : 2022-06-13 14:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Six F-16 jets arrive in Taiwan from Arizona
Six F-16 jets arrive in Taiwan from Arizona
Huge 'earthquake fish' caught in eastern Taiwan
Huge 'earthquake fish' caught in eastern Taiwan
2 Chinese men appear in Taiwan harbor on rubber dinghy
2 Chinese men appear in Taiwan harbor on rubber dinghy
Taiwan population declines to 23.19 million
Taiwan population declines to 23.19 million
Taiwan reports 211 deaths, 79,598 local cases
Taiwan reports 211 deaths, 79,598 local cases
US puts Taiwan on monitoring list for currency manipulation
US puts Taiwan on monitoring list for currency manipulation
‘Ukraine is an example for the whole world’: Zelensky on Taiwan
‘Ukraine is an example for the whole world’: Zelensky on Taiwan
Taiwan scraps COVID quarantine for vaccinated long-range flight crews
Taiwan scraps COVID quarantine for vaccinated long-range flight crews
Catatonic cat scene looks like a catastrophe
Catatonic cat scene looks like a catastrophe