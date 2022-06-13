Alexa
South Korea June 1-10 exports shrink 12.7%, trade deficit at $6 billion

By REUTERS
2022/06/13 11:30
A truck moves a shipping container at Pyeongtaek port in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, July 9, 2020. (Reu...

SEOUL, June 13 (Reuters) - South Korea's exports for the first 10 days of June shrank 12.7% from the same period a year before, customs agency data showed on Monday.

The country's imports grew 17.5%, however, bringing the trade balance to a $6 billion deficit for the period.

By product, exports of semiconductors grew 0.8% and petroleum products surged 94.5%, but those of cars, automobile parts and wireless communication devices fell 35.6%, 28.8% and 27.5%, respectively.

By destination, shipments to China, the United States and European Union shrank 16.2%, 9.7% and 23.3% each.

Updated : 2022-06-13 14:48 GMT+08:00

