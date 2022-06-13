Video shows Zelensky call on world to help Taiwan before China invades

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday (June 11) called on the world to take "preemptive measures" to prevent China from invading Taiwan.

After delivering remarks at the Shangri-La Dialogue that day via video link, Zelensky fielded questions from reporters. Among the questions was one posed by Washington Post reporter Josh Rogin who asked how he recommends "Taiwan stand strong" as China threatens to annex the country "by force if necessary."

Zelensky started by asserting that Ukraine is a lesson for the world that it is essential to make preparations to prevent war. Without mentioning Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping (習近平) by name, Zelensky said that there are "certain political leaders" who continue to keep "growing their appetites, their ambitions."

He warned that the international community is currently enabling such leaders to continue to grow such appetites. Therefore, he called for a "diplomatic resolution" for nations in need of support and to "not leave them behind at the mercy of another country" that is more powerful in terms of their financial, territorial, and military might.

Zelensky stressed that "if there is a diplomatic way out, we must use the diplomatic way" preemptively, not after hostilities begin. Alluding to the regional consequences of a war in the Taiwan Strait, Zelensky pointed out that there could be millions of refugees, similar to the result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

He concluded his response by saying that "the world must use preemptive measures against such people."