Diggins-Smith, Peddy help Mercury beat Mystics 99-90 in OT

By Associated Press
2022/06/13 09:07
WASHINGTON (AP) — Skylar Diggins-Smith had 27 points — including a four-point play late in regulation — Shey Peddy scored seven of her 12 points in overtime and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Washington Mystics 99-90 on Sunday.

The Mercury (5-8) have won three in a row following a seven-game losing streak.

Diana Taurasi had 20 points and seven assists and Diamond DeShields scored 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting before fouling out with more than 6 minutes left in regulation for Phoenix. Tina Charles added 12 points and eight rebounds and Brianna Turner had nine points and 10 rebounds.

Taurasi hit a 3-pointer and a jumper before Diggins-Smith was fouled as she hit a step-back 3-pointer from the left wing and hit the and-1 free throw to cap a 10-2 run that gave the Mercury an 85-83 lead with 31.1 seconds left in regulation. Alysha Clark hit two free throws about 8 seconds later that eventually forced overtime.

Taurasi, who turned 40 on Saturday, picked up her sixth when she was called for an offensive foul about a minute into overtime with Phoenix trailing by two. Diggins-Smith hit Peddy for a 3-pointer that gave the Mercury the lead for good, stole a pass and went the other way for an and-1 layup and, after a missed shot by Washington, grabbed a rebound and hit a pull-up jumper from the free-throw line before Peddy hit two foul shots to give Phoenix a 95-87 lead with 1:23 to play. Peddy capped the scoring when she made two more free throws with 34.1 remaining.

Myisha Hines-Allen led the Mystics (9-6) with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Ariel Atkins added 15 points — on just 3-of-16 shooting. Clark and Shakira Austin scored 12 points apiece.

Phoenix snapped a five-game road losing streak.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

