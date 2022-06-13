League convert Tuivasa-Sheck among All Blacks newcomers

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Rugby league convert Roger Tuivasa-Sheck was among six new caps selected Monday in a 36-man New Zealand All Blacks squad for next month’s three-test home series against Ireland.

The former New Zealand Warriors rugby league captain switched to rugby union this year when he joined the Auckland-based Blues in Super Rugby and has earned a rapid call-up to coach Ian Foster’s first squad of the season.

Highlanders scrumhalf Folau Fakatava, Crusaders winger Leicester Fainga’anuku, Blues fullback Stephen Perofeta, Chiefs No. 8 Pita Gus Sowakula and Chiefs prop Aidan Ross also have been picked in an All Blacks squad for the first time.

“We have a new group of exciting players who will be keen to make a difference in the All Black jersey," Foster said.

Despite the influx of newcomers, it seems unlikely head coach Foster will depart far from his established lineup which lost to Ireland 29-20 in Dublin last November and to France 40-25 the following week.

The unusually large squad allows Foster and his assistants to work with the new players who will be inducted into the match-day squad over time. Foster has hesitated to cut older members of the squad or make wholesale change more than a year out from the Rugby World Cup. That may be delaying the inevitable.

Foster went into this selection with several problem areas to address, pointed out by the losses to Ireland and France or, further back, the loss to England in the last World Cup semifinals in 2019. In most cases, he either hasn’t strongly addressed those problems or he has few obvious solutions.

The tight forwards would be his main area of concern. They were outplayed by England in the World Cup and by Ireland and France, where the tight forwards were stronger and more mobile.

Foster has stuck with senior locks Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick, though at 33 and 31 they are entering the twilight of their careers. Both recently have spent time playing in Japan.

The front row also is problematic. Foster has props who are seasoned but recently have been outplayed by test opponents, and young players who have excelled domestically but might not yet be ready to step up in tests. Ross has been called up after strong Super Rugby performances in which he showed good scrummaging and ball-handling abilities.

There is depth at hooker and the season ahead may see a succession as the incumbent Codie Taylor is challenged by players in better form.

Foster has a wide range of candidates for backrow positions but also a major issue. New Zealand hasn’t had a world-class No. 6 since Jerome Kaino retired and there seems no current player who can give the All Blacks that anchor on the blindside. Akira Ioane likely will start in the No. 6 jersey.

Ardie Savea, New Zealand’s leading loose-forward, has become a trouble shooter who plays on either side or the back of the scrum. Foster has to address questions over current All Blacks captain Sam Cane, who will start the season at No. 7 but is prone to injuries.

Among the backs, Foster also has many candidates in midfield but doesn't have a settled combination. Rieko Ioane should start at outside center and may combine with Quinn Tupea,

Veteran T.J. Perenara and Brad Weber have been omitted among a large group of scrumhalves after the rise of Fakatava and Blues scrumhalf Finlay Christie.

“You can often judge the strength of the All Blacks by the quality of the men who have missed out,” Foster said. “This will be the biggest home series since the 2017 British and Irish Lions tour for the All Blacks. There are massive expectations all round and it will be immensely competitive.”

New Zealand squad:

Forwards: Dane Coles, Codie Taylor, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Aidan Ross, George Bower, Nepo Laulala, Ofa Tuungafasi, Karl Tu’inukuafe, Angus Ta’avao, Samuel Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Scott Barrett, Josh Lord, Tupou Vaa’i, Pita Gus Sowakula, Sam Cane (captain), Dalton Papalii, Ardie Savea, Akira Ioane, Hoskins Sotutu.

Backs: Folau Fakatava, Aaron Smith, Finlay Christie, Stephen Perofeta, Beauden Barrett, Richie Mo’unga, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Quinn Tupaea, Jack Goodhue, Rieko Ioane, David Havili, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Jordie Barrett, Will Jordan, Caleb Clarke, Sevu Reece.

