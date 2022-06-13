JustGo Launched First-Of-Its-Kind Tipper Truck Booking App in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 13 June 2022 - After months of product development and beta testing, local on-demand logistics platform JustGo Singapore announced that it has officially launched its tipper truck booking app in Singapore.



Founded in 2021, JustGo's vision is to transform the construction industry by adopting new technologies, overcoming the stigma that the industry is failing to keep up with technological advances. With the launch of its app, JustGo hopes to improve the sector's efficiency and solve problems through technology.



There are two types of apps available – a Merchant App and a Driver App, each serving their respective purposes.



To encourage digital adoption within the construction industry, the JustGo app creates an efficient online marketplace to connect construction companies with trusted suppliers.



The Merchant App allows businesses looking for tipper truck services and construction companies seeking to rent a tipper truck with driver in Singapore to connect. Users can create job postings for organisations that are able to provide tipper truck driver services that precisely match their demands and budget within the user-friendly booking app.



On the other hand, the Driver App allows tipper truck providers and construction companies that own tipper trucks in Singapore to offer their services to organisations that need them. Through the app, companies and individuals can offer and accept tipper truck driver jobs in Singapore.



With the app, JustGo Enterprise hopes to reduce the cost for construction companies as they will no longer be restricted to prices quoted by a single supplier. They do not need to buy additional trucks either if renting is more cost-effective.



On top of that, JustGo aims to create a materials marketplace for the industry, to allow the reuse and recycling of materials such as hardcore and soil. This will greatly improve the productivity of JustGo's users, as it will reduce their cost, and ensure minimal wastage of these materials. Moreover, with the JustGo app, it addresses the lack of such a platform in the industry to offer and request for materials and/or tipper truck services, contributing greatly to the progress of the industry.



JustGo Merchant App and JustGo Driver App are now available for download on both App Store and Google Play Store.



For more info, please visit https://www.justgo.com.sg/.



#JustGo



