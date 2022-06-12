Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

Germany: Man kills cyclist while fleeing from police, injures three

By Deutsche Welle
2022/06/12 21:40
Police said that a man killed one after colliding with four cyclists in Mannheim

Police said that a man killed one after colliding with four cyclists in Mannheim

A man ran over four cyclists with his car, killing one person, in the southwestern German city of Mannheim on Sunday, according to police.

Shortly before the incident, the suspect allegedly killed his father around 6pm local time (1600 GMT) in the town of Ellerstadt in Rhineland-Palatinate state. He allegedly fled the scene before police arrived and later collided with the cyclists.

Ellerstadt lies some 16 kilometers (9.9 miles) west of Mannheim.

Three people were seriously injured and one 71-year-old woman was killed. The three injured cyclists were taken to nearby hospitals.

The man left his badly damaged vehicle behind, fled on foot and jumped into the Rhine river, according to local media reports.

Police said that they had apprehended the man and that he was likely going through a mental health emergency.

A police helicopter and river police were deployed in the search for the suspect. Police said that they were carrying out further investigations.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.

Updated : 2022-06-13 14:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Six F-16 jets arrive in Taiwan from Arizona
Six F-16 jets arrive in Taiwan from Arizona
Huge 'earthquake fish' caught in eastern Taiwan
Huge 'earthquake fish' caught in eastern Taiwan
2 Chinese men appear in Taiwan harbor on rubber dinghy
2 Chinese men appear in Taiwan harbor on rubber dinghy
Taiwan population declines to 23.19 million
Taiwan population declines to 23.19 million
Taiwan reports 211 deaths, 79,598 local cases
Taiwan reports 211 deaths, 79,598 local cases
US puts Taiwan on monitoring list for currency manipulation
US puts Taiwan on monitoring list for currency manipulation
‘Ukraine is an example for the whole world’: Zelensky on Taiwan
‘Ukraine is an example for the whole world’: Zelensky on Taiwan
Taiwan scraps COVID quarantine for vaccinated long-range flight crews
Taiwan scraps COVID quarantine for vaccinated long-range flight crews
Catatonic cat scene looks like a catastrophe
Catatonic cat scene looks like a catastrophe