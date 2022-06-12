Germany: Man kills cyclist while fleeing from police, injures three

A man ran over four cyclists with his car, killing one person, in the southwestern German city of Mannheim on Sunday, according to police.

Shortly before the incident, the suspect allegedly killed his father around 6pm local time (1600 GMT) in the town of Ellerstadt in Rhineland-Palatinate state. He allegedly fled the scene before police arrived and later collided with the cyclists.

Ellerstadt lies some 16 kilometers (9.9 miles) west of Mannheim.

Three people were seriously injured and one 71-year-old woman was killed. The three injured cyclists were taken to nearby hospitals.

The man left his badly damaged vehicle behind, fled on foot and jumped into the Rhine river, according to local media reports.

Police said that they had apprehended the man and that he was likely going through a mental health emergency.

A police helicopter and river police were deployed in the search for the suspect. Police said that they were carrying out further investigations.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.