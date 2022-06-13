Alexa
Santander, Mountcastle, Odor homer as O's beat Royals 10-7

By CODY FRIESEN , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/06/13 06:10
Baltimore Orioles' Richie Martin beats the throw to third base for a triple during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals ...

Baltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander (25) celebrates with Austin Hays (21) after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game ag...

Baltimore Orioles' Richie Martin, left, is safe with a triple as Kansas City Royals third baseman Emmanuel Rivera, right, is late with a tag during th...

Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. (7) celebrates with Salvador Perez (13) after hitting a home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game again...

Baltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander, center, celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game agains...

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Anthony Santander, Ryan Mountcastle and Rougned Odor hit solo home runs, leading the Baltimore Orioles over the Kansas City Royals 10-7 on Sunday.

Hunter Dozier, Michael A. Taylor and Bobby Witt Jr. homered for the Royals.

Baltimore jumped on Brad Keller (1-8) with three homers in the first two innings.

Santander hit a 455-foot drive into the right-field fountains in the first.

Mountcastle and Odor hit back-to-back home runs to start a four-run second inning. It was the fifth time this season and the third in June that the Orioles hit back-to-back homers.

Cedric Mullins had four hits and drove in two runs for Baltimore. Richie Martin and Austin Hays each had three hits and two RBIs.

Dean Kremer (1-1) tossed five innings and allowed one earned run and four hits. Cionel Pérez notched his first save of the season.

Keller gave up five runs on seven hits in 1 2/3 innings. The three home runs he allowed tied a career high set in 2019.

Taylor and Witt hit solo home runs in the eighth inning.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: LHP Jake Brentz (left flexor strain) was transferred to the 60-day injured list. Brentz was initially placed on the 10-day IL on April 30.

ROSTER MOVES

Royals: LHP Amir Garrett was reinstated from the injured list. LHP Angel Zerpa was optioned to Double-A Northwest Arkansas in a corresponding move.

Orioles: Baltimore released INF Chris Owings.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP Kyle Bradish (1-3, 6.45 ERA) starts on the road against Toronto.

Royals: Begin a nine-game West Coast swing against San Francisco with RHP Brady Singer (3-1, 4.33 ERA) set to start.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-06-13 07:43 GMT+08:00

