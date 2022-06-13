New England 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

New England 1 1 — 2 Sporting Kansas City 0 1 — 1

First Half_1, New England, Bou, 2 (Borrero), 30th minute.

Second Half_2, Sporting Kansas City, Russell, 5, 52nd; 3, New England, Boateng, 2, 87th.

Goalies_New England, Djordje Petrovic, Brad Knighton; Sporting Kansas City, Tim Melia, Kendall McIntosh.

Yellow Cards_Bou, New England, 7th; Polster, New England, 24th; Thompson-Ford, Sporting Kansas City, 34th; Rosell, Sporting Kansas City, 45th+2; Farrell, New England, 50th; Jones, New England, 55th.

Referee_Christopher Penso. Assistant Referees_Corey Parker, Mike Rottersman, Daniel Radford. 4th Official_Jon Freemon.

___

Lineups

New England_Djordje Petrovic; Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, Omar Gonzalez (Jon Bell, 55th), DeJuan Jones; Dylan Borrero (Emmanuel Boateng, 73rd), Carles Gil, Wilfrid Kaptoum (Jozy Altidore, 64th), Tommy McNamara (Arnor Traustason, 72nd), Matt Polster; Gustavo Bou (Maciel, 90th).

Sporting Kansas City_Tim Melia; Logan Ndenbe, Kortne Thompson-Ford (Nicolas Isimat-Mirin, 47th), Robert Voloder (Andreu Fontas, 46th), Graham Zusi (Kayden Pierre, 90th); Cameron Duke, Roger Espinoza, Felipe Hernandez, Oriol Rosell, Remi Walter (Khiry Shelton, 33rd); Johnny Russell.