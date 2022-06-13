Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

New England 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

By Associated Press
2022/06/13 05:27
New England 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

New England 1 1 2
Sporting Kansas City 0 1 1

First Half_1, New England, Bou, 2 (Borrero), 30th minute.

Second Half_2, Sporting Kansas City, Russell, 5, 52nd; 3, New England, Boateng, 2, 87th.

Goalies_New England, Djordje Petrovic, Brad Knighton; Sporting Kansas City, Tim Melia, Kendall McIntosh.

Yellow Cards_Bou, New England, 7th; Polster, New England, 24th; Thompson-Ford, Sporting Kansas City, 34th; Rosell, Sporting Kansas City, 45th+2; Farrell, New England, 50th; Jones, New England, 55th.

Referee_Christopher Penso. Assistant Referees_Corey Parker, Mike Rottersman, Daniel Radford. 4th Official_Jon Freemon.

___

Lineups

New England_Djordje Petrovic; Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, Omar Gonzalez (Jon Bell, 55th), DeJuan Jones; Dylan Borrero (Emmanuel Boateng, 73rd), Carles Gil, Wilfrid Kaptoum (Jozy Altidore, 64th), Tommy McNamara (Arnor Traustason, 72nd), Matt Polster; Gustavo Bou (Maciel, 90th).

Sporting Kansas City_Tim Melia; Logan Ndenbe, Kortne Thompson-Ford (Nicolas Isimat-Mirin, 47th), Robert Voloder (Andreu Fontas, 46th), Graham Zusi (Kayden Pierre, 90th); Cameron Duke, Roger Espinoza, Felipe Hernandez, Oriol Rosell, Remi Walter (Khiry Shelton, 33rd); Johnny Russell.

Updated : 2022-06-13 07:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Six F-16 jets arrive in Taiwan from Arizona
Six F-16 jets arrive in Taiwan from Arizona
Huge 'earthquake fish' caught in eastern Taiwan
Huge 'earthquake fish' caught in eastern Taiwan
Taiwan population declines to 23.19 million
Taiwan population declines to 23.19 million
2 Chinese men appear in Taiwan harbor on rubber dinghy
2 Chinese men appear in Taiwan harbor on rubber dinghy
Taiwan reports 211 deaths, 79,598 local cases
Taiwan reports 211 deaths, 79,598 local cases
US puts Taiwan on monitoring list for currency manipulation
US puts Taiwan on monitoring list for currency manipulation
Catatonic cat scene looks like a catastrophe
Catatonic cat scene looks like a catastrophe
Taiwan scraps COVID quarantine for vaccinated long-range flight crews
Taiwan scraps COVID quarantine for vaccinated long-range flight crews
Poll in Japan, S Korea finds consensus on Chinese attack against Taiwan
Poll in Japan, S Korea finds consensus on Chinese attack against Taiwan