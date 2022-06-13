Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Red Sox place SP Nathan Eovaldi on IL with back inflammation

By Associated Press
2022/06/13 03:32
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (17) throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Cali...

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (17) throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Cali...

SEATTLE (AP) — The Boston Red Sox placed starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi on the 15-day injured list Sunday with lower back inflammation.

Boston recalled right-hander Kutter Crawford from Triple-A Worcester to take Eovaldi’s roster spot. Crawford was the starter for Sunday’s series finale in Seattle.

Eovaldi returned to Boston after starting against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday. Eovaldi pitched five innings of six-hit ball in Boston's 1-0 victory.

Eovaldi is 4-2 with a 3.16 ERA in 12 starts. The move with Eovaldi was retroactive to June 9.

Boston had already altered it rotation to give Eovaldi more recovery time before his next turn. The Red Sox will start Nick Pivetta for Tuesday’s series opener against Oakland. Manager Alex Cora said Sunday the team was awaiting info on how Eovaldi was responding to treatment before slotting the rest of the rotation for the series against Oakland.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-06-13 07:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Six F-16 jets arrive in Taiwan from Arizona
Six F-16 jets arrive in Taiwan from Arizona
Huge 'earthquake fish' caught in eastern Taiwan
Huge 'earthquake fish' caught in eastern Taiwan
Taiwan population declines to 23.19 million
Taiwan population declines to 23.19 million
2 Chinese men appear in Taiwan harbor on rubber dinghy
2 Chinese men appear in Taiwan harbor on rubber dinghy
Taiwan reports 211 deaths, 79,598 local cases
Taiwan reports 211 deaths, 79,598 local cases
US puts Taiwan on monitoring list for currency manipulation
US puts Taiwan on monitoring list for currency manipulation
Catatonic cat scene looks like a catastrophe
Catatonic cat scene looks like a catastrophe
Taiwan scraps COVID quarantine for vaccinated long-range flight crews
Taiwan scraps COVID quarantine for vaccinated long-range flight crews
Poll in Japan, S Korea finds consensus on Chinese attack against Taiwan
Poll in Japan, S Korea finds consensus on Chinese attack against Taiwan