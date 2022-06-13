Alexa
Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

By Associated Press
2022/06/13 03:15
GARY, Ind. (AP) — Two people were killed and four others were wounded in a shooting at an Indiana nightclub early Sunday, police said.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired around 2 a.m. in Gary, southeast of Chicago, said they found two people who had been shot and were unresponsive. A 34-year-old man was near the entrance to Playo's NightClub and a 26-year-old woman was found inside, police said. Both were declared dead after being taken to a local hospital.

Four other people were also wounded, including one who was in critical condition, police said.

Authorities did not release the victims' names or information about what may have led up to the shooting. They said multiple law enforcement agencies responded due to a large crowd that needed to be evacuated and the large number of victims.

