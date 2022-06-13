Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Kopech exits White Sox game vs Rangers with knee discomfort

By SARAH TROTTO , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/06/13 03:46
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Michael Kopech, front left, walks to the dugout with a team trainer after being injured during the first inning of ...

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Michael Kopech, front left, walks to the dugout with a team trainer after being injured during the first inning of ...

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox right-hander Michael Kopech exited their game against the Texas Rangers with right knee discomfort after throwing just 13 pitches in the first inning.

Kopech (2-2, 1.94 ERA) was checked on by the training staff with a full count and two outs against Adolis García. Kopech threw a warmup pitch before spiking the baseball in frustration and walking to the dugout to applause from the fans.

Reynaldo López replaced Kopech and struck out García. Lopez threw two scoreless innings as an opener Friday when the White Sox beat the Rangers 8-3. Chicago has seven players on the injured list.

Left fielder AJ Pollock robbed Marcus Semien of an extra-base hit with a leaping grab for the first out. Kopech then got Corey Seager to ground out.

Johnny Cueto, who was scheduled to start Monday at Detroit, replaced Lopez for the third inning. Cueto allowed a leadoff single to Zach Reks before Eli White homered for a 2-1 Rangers lead.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-06-13 07:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Six F-16 jets arrive in Taiwan from Arizona
Six F-16 jets arrive in Taiwan from Arizona
Huge 'earthquake fish' caught in eastern Taiwan
Huge 'earthquake fish' caught in eastern Taiwan
Taiwan population declines to 23.19 million
Taiwan population declines to 23.19 million
2 Chinese men appear in Taiwan harbor on rubber dinghy
2 Chinese men appear in Taiwan harbor on rubber dinghy
Taiwan reports 211 deaths, 79,598 local cases
Taiwan reports 211 deaths, 79,598 local cases
US puts Taiwan on monitoring list for currency manipulation
US puts Taiwan on monitoring list for currency manipulation
Catatonic cat scene looks like a catastrophe
Catatonic cat scene looks like a catastrophe
Taiwan scraps COVID quarantine for vaccinated long-range flight crews
Taiwan scraps COVID quarantine for vaccinated long-range flight crews
Poll in Japan, S Korea finds consensus on Chinese attack against Taiwan
Poll in Japan, S Korea finds consensus on Chinese attack against Taiwan