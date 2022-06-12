Alexa
WNBA Glance

By Associated Press
2022/06/12 22:10
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 10 4 .714
Chicago 8 4 .667 1
Washington 9 5 .643 1
Atlanta 7 6 .538
New York 5 8 .385
Indiana 3 12 .200
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 11 2 .846
Seattle 7 5 .583
Dallas 6 6 .500
Los Angeles 5 8 .385 6
Phoenix 4 8 .333
Minnesota 3 10 .231 8

___

Saturday's Games

Las Vegas 89, Los Angeles 72

Sunday's Games

Chicago at New York, 2 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Phoenix at Washington, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Phoenix at Washington, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Las Vegas at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Updated : 2022-06-13 04:06 GMT+08:00

