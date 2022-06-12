Alexa
NWSL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/06/12 22:05
All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA
SAN DIEGO WAVE FC 4 2 2 14 12 7
ANGEL CITY FC 4 3 1 13 7 8
Houston 3 1 3 12 11 3
Chicago 3 1 3 12 11 8
Portland 2 1 4 10 11 7
OL Reign 2 2 3 9 5 5
Gotham FC 3 3 0 9 5 6
Washington 1 3 5 8 8 10
Louisville 2 4 2 8 8 12
Kansas City 2 4 2 8 6 11
Orlando 2 3 2 8 9 17
North Carolina 2 3 1 7 9 8

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, June 4

Chicago 1, OL Reign 0

Gotham FC 1, Washington 0

North Carolina 3, Louisville 0

San Diego Wave FC 2, Kansas City 2, tie

Tuesday, June 7

Houston 0, Angel City FC 0, tie

Wednesday, June 8

Washington 0, Chicago 0, tie

Portland 2, San Diego Wave FC 2, tie

Saturday, June 11

North Carolina 3, Washington 2

Angel City FC 3, Louisville 2

Kansas City 1, Gotham FC 0

Sunday, June 12

OL Reign at San Diego Wave FC, 5 p.m.

Orlando at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 7 p.m.

Friday, June 17

Louisville at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 18

Chicago at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Angel City FC at OL Reign, 10 p.m.

Sunday, June 19

Orlando at Portland, 3 p.m.

San Diego Wave FC at Gotham FC, 4 p.m.

Houston at North Carolina, 5 p.m.

Updated : 2022-06-13 04:06 GMT+08:00

