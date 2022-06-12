Alexa
Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/06/12 22:01
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 43 16 .729 _ _ 9-1 W-3 25-7 18-9
Toronto 34 24 .586 _ 6-4 L-1 18-10 16-14
Tampa Bay 34 25 .576 9 _ 6-4 L-2 21-13 13-12
Boston 31 29 .517 12½ _ 8-2 L-1 13-14 18-15
Baltimore 25 35 .417 18½ 6 4-6 W-1 15-15 10-20
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 35 26 .574 _ _ 5-5 W-2 20-13 15-13
Cleveland 29 27 .518 _ 7-3 W-1 16-10 13-17
Chicago 27 30 .474 6 4-6 L-1 13-16 14-14
Detroit 24 34 .414 6 6-4 W-1 16-16 8-18
Kansas City 20 38 .345 13½ 10 4-6 L-1 12-20 8-18
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 36 23 .610 _ _ 5-5 L-3 15-10 21-13
Los Angeles 29 32 .475 8 2-8 W-1 17-17 12-15
Texas 27 31 .466 3 3-7 W-1 13-16 14-15
Seattle 27 32 .458 9 6-4 W-1 13-11 14-21
Oakland 21 41 .339 16½ 11 1-9 L-1 7-23 14-18

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 39 22 .639 _ _ 5-5 L-1 19-8 20-14
Atlanta 33 27 .550 _ 10-0 W-10 19-14 14-13
Philadelphia 30 29 .508 8 9-1 W-9 17-15 13-14
Miami 27 30 .474 10 7-3 W-5 15-14 12-16
Washington 23 38 .377 16 10½ 5-5 W-2 11-18 12-20
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 34 26 .567 _ _ 5-5 W-2 18-11 16-15
Milwaukee 33 28 .541 ½ 1-9 L-8 15-12 18-16
Pittsburgh 24 33 .421 4-6 L-5 13-17 11-16
Chicago 23 35 .397 10 9 4-6 L-5 11-20 12-15
Cincinnati 20 39 .339 13½ 12½ 3-7 L-4 12-17 8-22
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 37 22 .627 _ _ 4-6 L-2 17-10 20-12
San Diego 37 23 .617 ½ _ 7-3 L-1 17-12 20-11
San Francisco 32 26 .552 _ 5-5 W-2 16-13 16-13
Arizona 28 33 .459 10 3-7 L-2 14-16 14-17
Colorado 26 34 .433 11½ 7 3-7 W-1 16-16 10-18

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Saturday's Games

Minnesota 6, Tampa Bay 5

Texas 11, Chicago White Sox 9, 10 innings

Detroit 3, Toronto 1

Baltimore 6, Kansas City 4

Oakland 10, Cleveland 5

Miami 5, Houston 1

N.Y. Yankees 8, Chicago Cubs 0

L.A. Angels 11, N.Y. Mets 6

Seattle 7, Boston 6

Sunday's Games

Cleveland 6, Oakland 3

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Baltimore (Bradish 1-3) at Toronto (Manoah 7-1), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 0-3) at Detroit (García 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Javier 3-3) at Texas (Hearn 4-4), 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 3-1) at San Francisco (Wood 3-5), 9:45 p.m.

Minnesota (Archer 1-2) at Seattle (Flexen 2-7), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Saturday's Games

St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 4

Atlanta 10, Pittsburgh 4

Philadelphia 4, Arizona 0

Washington 8, Milwaukee 6

San Diego 2, Colorado 1, 10 innings, 1st game

Miami 5, Houston 1

N.Y. Yankees 8, Chicago Cubs 0

San Francisco 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

L.A. Angels 11, N.Y. Mets 6

Colorado 6, San Diego 2, 2nd game

Sunday's Games

Arizona at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Atlanta (Anderson 5-3) at Washington (Gray 6-4), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 6-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 4-4), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5) at St. Louis (Thompson 0-0), 7:45 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-5), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Minor 0-2) at Arizona (Kelly 5-3), 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 3-1) at San Francisco (Wood 3-5), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Updated : 2022-06-13 04:06 GMT+08:00

