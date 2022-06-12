All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|43
|16
|.729
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-3
|25-7
|18-9
|Toronto
|34
|24
|.586
|8½
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|18-10
|16-14
|Tampa Bay
|34
|25
|.576
|9
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|21-13
|13-12
|Boston
|31
|29
|.517
|12½
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|13-14
|18-15
|Baltimore
|25
|35
|.417
|18½
|6
|4-6
|W-1
|15-15
|10-20
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|35
|26
|.574
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|20-13
|15-13
|Cleveland
|29
|27
|.518
|3½
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|16-10
|13-17
|Chicago
|27
|30
|.474
|6
|2½
|4-6
|L-1
|13-16
|14-14
|Detroit
|24
|34
|.414
|9½
|6
|6-4
|W-1
|16-16
|8-18
|Kansas City
|20
|38
|.345
|13½
|10
|4-6
|L-1
|12-20
|8-18
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|36
|23
|.610
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-3
|15-10
|21-13
|Los Angeles
|29
|32
|.475
|8
|2½
|2-8
|W-1
|17-17
|12-15
|Texas
|27
|31
|.466
|8½
|3
|3-7
|W-1
|13-16
|14-15
|Seattle
|27
|32
|.458
|9
|3½
|6-4
|W-1
|13-11
|14-21
|Oakland
|21
|41
|.339
|16½
|11
|1-9
|L-1
|7-23
|14-18
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|39
|22
|.639
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|19-8
|20-14
|Atlanta
|33
|27
|.550
|5½
|_
|10-0
|W-10
|19-14
|14-13
|Philadelphia
|30
|29
|.508
|8
|2½
|9-1
|W-9
|17-15
|13-14
|Miami
|27
|30
|.474
|10
|4½
|7-3
|W-5
|15-14
|12-16
|Washington
|23
|38
|.377
|16
|10½
|5-5
|W-2
|11-18
|12-20
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|34
|26
|.567
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|18-11
|16-15
|Milwaukee
|33
|28
|.541
|1½
|½
|1-9
|L-8
|15-12
|18-16
|Pittsburgh
|24
|33
|.421
|8½
|7½
|4-6
|L-5
|13-17
|11-16
|Chicago
|23
|35
|.397
|10
|9
|4-6
|L-5
|11-20
|12-15
|Cincinnati
|20
|39
|.339
|13½
|12½
|3-7
|L-4
|12-17
|8-22
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|37
|22
|.627
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-2
|17-10
|20-12
|San Diego
|37
|23
|.617
|½
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|17-12
|20-11
|San Francisco
|32
|26
|.552
|4½
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|16-13
|16-13
|Arizona
|28
|33
|.459
|10
|5½
|3-7
|L-2
|14-16
|14-17
|Colorado
|26
|34
|.433
|11½
|7
|3-7
|W-1
|16-16
|10-18
___
Minnesota 6, Tampa Bay 5
Texas 11, Chicago White Sox 9, 10 innings
Detroit 3, Toronto 1
Baltimore 6, Kansas City 4
Oakland 10, Cleveland 5
Miami 5, Houston 1
N.Y. Yankees 8, Chicago Cubs 0
L.A. Angels 11, N.Y. Mets 6
Seattle 7, Boston 6
Cleveland 6, Oakland 3
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Miami at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 7:08 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 1-3) at Toronto (Manoah 7-1), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cueto 0-3) at Detroit (García 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Javier 3-3) at Texas (Hearn 4-4), 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 3-1) at San Francisco (Wood 3-5), 9:45 p.m.
Minnesota (Archer 1-2) at Seattle (Flexen 2-7), 10:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Kansas City at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 4
Atlanta 10, Pittsburgh 4
Philadelphia 4, Arizona 0
Washington 8, Milwaukee 6
San Diego 2, Colorado 1, 10 innings, 1st game
Miami 5, Houston 1
N.Y. Yankees 8, Chicago Cubs 0
San Francisco 3, L.A. Dodgers 2
L.A. Angels 11, N.Y. Mets 6
Colorado 6, San Diego 2, 2nd game
Arizona at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Miami at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 7:08 p.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 5-3) at Washington (Gray 6-4), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 6-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 4-4), 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5) at St. Louis (Thompson 0-0), 7:45 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-5), 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Minor 0-2) at Arizona (Kelly 5-3), 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 3-1) at San Francisco (Wood 3-5), 9:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m., 2nd game
San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.