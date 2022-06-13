Alexa
Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2022/06/13 02:00
Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Sunday, June 12, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clearing;30;25;Clouds and sun;30;25;SW;13;71%;37%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;39;30;Very warm;41;32;NE;16;45%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Increasingly windy;34;20;Breezy with a shower;30;20;WSW;28;49%;57%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;25;18;Breezy in the p.m.;28;20;E;17;50%;0%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Breezy in the p.m.;19;12;Mostly sunny;17;10;W;22;65%;27%;8

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun;20;12;A couple of showers;19;11;WSW;15;52%;86%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partial sunshine;32;22;Sunny and warmer;38;25;SE;14;30%;1%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;28;14;Increasingly windy;28;12;SSW;25;40%;91%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny, but cool;18;5;Plenty of sunshine;19;8;E;7;58%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;A t-storm around;29;21;A shower and t-storm;30;21;N;19;50%;88%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy;17;12;Windy, a.m. showers;15;13;W;31;58%;88%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Warm, turning breezy;43;28;Breezy in the a.m.;40;25;N;22;21%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;33;22;Clouds and sun;33;23;SSW;10;71%;44%;6

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;29;20;A p.m. t-storm;29;20;W;17;65%;73%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;37;27;High clouds and warm;37;28;S;13;58%;58%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;27;21;Sunshine and humid;27;21;WSW;13;61%;1%;10

Beijing, China;Cloudy;26;18;Rain and drizzle;27;18;ENE;11;62%;73%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;A t-storm in spots;29;17;Partly sunny;28;18;NNW;11;54%;13%;10

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;26;15;Not as warm;20;11;WNW;19;47%;51%;6

Bogota, Colombia;A thick cloud cover;18;11;A little a.m. rain;16;10;SE;10;78%;67%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;27;13;Mostly cloudy;27;14;ESE;9;61%;16%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy this morning;28;15;A shower and t-storm;25;13;NW;19;60%;88%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;21;12;Partly sunny;19;9;NE;13;61%;5%;8

Bucharest, Romania;A shower and t-storm;28;17;Partly sunny;28;17;W;8;60%;66%;10

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny, nice;28;14;Mostly sunny;29;14;WNW;13;45%;5%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sun;20;4;Mostly sunny;16;7;NNE;13;82%;0%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Windy this afternoon;31;18;Sunny intervals;28;18;ENE;12;39%;22%;6

Busan, South Korea;Hazy sunshine;27;19;A couple of showers;24;19;NE;26;62%;99%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Cooler with hazy sun;33;23;Abundant sunshine;33;25;NNE;14;37%;2%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Breezy in the p.m.;22;14;Heavy showers;17;13;NW;28;79%;100%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A p.m. t-storm;26;19;A little rain;27;18;SSE;8;65%;86%;5

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;39;28;Turning cloudy;37;28;SSW;14;63%;75%;12

Chicago, United States;A stray p.m. shower;18;13;A heavy thunderstorm;30;22;NNE;19;85%;80%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;27;WSW;13;76%;94%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;A couple of showers;19;11;A shower in places;16;11;W;20;63%;88%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;28;24;Mostly cloudy;29;24;WSW;15;73%;6%;12

Dallas, United States;Sunshine and hot;40;27;Sunny, breezy, hot;38;25;SSE;24;39%;8%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;30;22;A shower in the p.m.;31;21;SSE;20;64%;57%;7

Delhi, India;Hot with hazy sun;43;31;Hazy sun and hot;43;32;W;18;25%;0%;12

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;33;19;Sunny, breezy, hot;35;14;SSW;23;11%;10%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Breezy with clearing;35;27;A t-storm around;33;28;SSE;27;72%;73%;5

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun;30;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;S;8;65%;57%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Breezy;15;8;Mainly cloudy;17;7;W;17;65%;26%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Showers around;31;20;Partly sunny, nice;31;19;NNE;14;33%;26%;12

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunlit and beautiful;26;22;Partly sunny;26;21;E;14;59%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray p.m. shower;35;27;A p.m. t-storm;35;25;NE;9;66%;100%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;19;6;Plenty of sunshine;21;7;ENE;9;50%;2%;5

Havana, Cuba;Nice with sunshine;32;24;A t-storm around;31;24;E;13;66%;43%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Windy this afternoon;21;11;Partly sunny, breezy;18;9;SW;25;70%;28%;6

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Afternoon t-storms;34;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;SW;8;69%;55%;6

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;27;Showers around;32;27;SSW;17;73%;88%;5

Honolulu, United States;Breezy;30;24;Partly sunny, breezy;30;24;ENE;28;56%;32%;12

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;36;25;A t-storm around;32;24;W;16;55%;73%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Turning cloudy, warm;41;26;Hazy sun and hot;42;28;NNW;16;22%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Showers, heavy early;24;18;Breezy and warmer;26;18;NNE;22;74%;16%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;SSW;8;76%;73%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;37;29;Breezy in the p.m.;34;30;N;18;52%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunshine;17;3;Mostly sunny;18;5;NNW;10;45%;1%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;29;18;Mostly sunny;28;19;NW;14;25%;1%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Increasingly windy;35;28;Breezy in the p.m.;34;28;SW;19;60%;12%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Humid with some sun;28;21;Humid with a t-storm;27;20;ENE;8;80%;96%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny intervals;41;30;Partly sunny;41;30;S;18;22%;2%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A shower and t-storm;26;17;Plenty of sunshine;26;17;SSW;12;41%;61%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy;32;27;Very windy;32;26;ENE;41;54%;10%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly sunny;33;21;Partly sunny;33;21;SW;11;47%;6%;8

Kolkata, India;Sun and clouds, hot;36;29;Hot with hazy sun;38;29;S;21;62%;22%;13

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. thunderstorm;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;NNE;8;74%;56%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny;13;-5;Plenty of sunshine;12;-5;NE;10;20%;0%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Cloudy and warmer;32;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;SW;13;69%;74%;8

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;18;14;Decreasing clouds;17;15;SSE;13;78%;3%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and hot;33;18;Plenty of sunshine;29;16;NNW;13;57%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;22;11;Partly sunny;21;11;SSW;11;52%;6%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;28;17;Some sun;27;17;S;12;54%;2%;11

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;27;20;Mostly sunny;27;21;SSW;12;76%;0%;7

Madrid, Spain;Very hot;36;20;Very hot;39;21;NW;9;21%;1%;11

Male, Maldives;An afternoon shower;32;28;A morning t-storm;32;28;WNW;14;67%;70%;3

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy;28;23;A couple of showers;27;23;NE;7;84%;98%;5

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;34;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;34;26;ESE;10;68%;85%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Occasional rain;12;9;Low clouds;12;8;SE;12;79%;30%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;13;A t-storm around;23;14;S;13;47%;64%;7

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;31;26;A t-storm around;31;26;ESE;14;70%;51%;13

Minsk, Belarus;A couple of showers;24;11;Sun and clouds;21;12;NNE;10;53%;98%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Decreasing clouds;34;25;Partly sunny, nice;31;25;SW;23;63%;78%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Plenty of sunshine;14;1;Sunshine;14;6;NNE;11;86%;0%;3

Montreal, Canada;A shower;24;16;Clouds breaking;24;15;W;7;57%;9%;7

Moscow, Russia;Sun, some clouds;24;16;A couple of showers;22;15;N;12;55%;86%;5

Mumbai, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;28;A stray thunderstorm;32;29;SSW;21;80%;69%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;25;13;Mostly cloudy;24;13;NE;10;61%;38%;5

New York, United States;A couple of showers;22;20;Partly sunny, warmer;28;19;N;13;59%;51%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Windy this afternoon;30;20;Showers around;30;19;WNW;17;53%;78%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sun and clouds, warm;27;16;Mostly sunny, warm;29;17;S;15;45%;4%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny and nice;27;17;Periods of sun;28;19;ENE;7;44%;70%;9

Oslo, Norway;Breezy with t-storms;18;10;Periods of sun;18;10;WNW;11;49%;34%;6

Ottawa, Canada;Showers;21;12;Partly sunny, nice;23;12;WNW;17;64%;4%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A couple of showers;30;26;A shower in the a.m.;30;26;ESE;22;75%;67%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;29;25;Thunderstorms;30;24;NW;9;86%;100%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Inc. clouds;31;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;23;E;10;76%;87%;6

Paris, France;Mostly sunny, nice;24;12;Mostly sunny;23;12;NE;10;53%;1%;9

Perth, Australia;Windy with showers;18;14;A shower;18;11;SW;20;62%;92%;1

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Hot, p.m. t-storms;35;27;Hot, a p.m. t-storm;36;28;SW;11;63%;66%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;32;23;Nice with sunshine;32;23;ESE;15;73%;17%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;36;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;22;E;12;47%;45%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower in spots;28;15;Cooler with a shower;20;10;WNW;14;57%;57%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sun;30;18;A shower and t-storm;26;16;E;11;77%;94%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A touch of rain;19;10;A little rain;19;9;S;13;64%;87%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny, warm;30;19;Some sun, very warm;31;20;SW;10;66%;1%;12

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;28;22;A morning shower;28;23;SE;12;77%;75%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Becoming cloudy;12;8;A little p.m. rain;12;8;SE;23;83%;95%;1

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sunshine;22;11;A stray p.m. t-storm;21;12;NW;11;64%;57%;7

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Cloudy;20;16;An afternoon shower;20;16;WNW;15;66%;89%;1

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;43;29;Sunny and hot;44;29;ENE;11;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunlit and very warm;32;16;Plenty of sunshine;32;17;WSW;12;36%;1%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;22;13;Showers around;20;12;WNW;15;60%;75%;5

San Francisco, United States;Not as warm;20;13;Sunny and beautiful;22;13;WNW;22;47%;1%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;23;17;Thunderstorms;23;17;SE;10;80%;100%;3

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy;31;26;A couple of showers;30;25;ESE;23;75%;98%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;23;17;Thunderstorms;22;17;WSW;9;100%;100%;5

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine and nice;30;16;Partly sunny;31;17;W;15;12%;2%;13

Santiago, Chile;Cooler;17;1;Some brightening;14;3;SW;5;55%;1%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A stray thunderstorm;32;24;A stray thunderstorm;32;23;N;8;71%;88%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and very warm;30;18;Sunshine, very hot;36;16;N;12;41%;0%;11

Seattle, United States;Brief p.m. showers;14;10;A shower or two;16;9;SSW;13;68%;97%;3

Seoul, South Korea;A stray p.m. shower;31;19;Couple of t-storms;29;16;ENE;10;49%;89%;7

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;23;20;Rain and drizzle;24;21;NW;15;85%;85%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;25;A stray thunderstorm;31;26;S;7;70%;94%;2

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower and t-storm;21;13;A shower and t-storm;26;14;WNW;9;70%;93%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Nice with some sun;31;26;An afternoon shower;30;25;E;20;71%;95%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Showers around;22;12;Partly sunny;18;10;SW;15;58%;14%;6

Sydney, Australia;Windy;17;7;Abundant sunshine;16;7;WNW;17;59%;2%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy with t-storms;27;24;Warmer;32;24;ENE;16;68%;28%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Decreasing clouds;20;13;Periods of sun;17;11;WSW;16;68%;27%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Not as hot;30;21;Clouds and sun, nice;32;21;ENE;13;41%;25%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;28;17;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;17;ENE;12;62%;67%;11

Tehran, Iran;Brilliant sunshine;33;25;Mostly sunny;35;27;NW;13;14%;2%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Nice with sunshine;29;24;A shower in the a.m.;28;22;WNW;18;50%;56%;12

Tirana, Albania;Breezy this morning;33;19;A t-shower in spots;32;19;ENE;11;46%;66%;11

Tokyo, Japan;A couple of showers;25;17;Warmer;27;17;E;19;50%;28%;6

Toronto, Canada;A shower and t-storm;21;12;Rather cloudy;21;15;NE;13;63%;7%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;27;20;Mostly sunny, nice;27;20;N;15;64%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy in the p.m.;32;18;Sunny and very warm;33;20;WNW;14;39%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasingly windy;21;4;Sunny and pleasant;24;7;E;13;38%;2%;10

Vancouver, Canada;Brief a.m. showers;17;12;Partly sunny;17;11;WSW;12;52%;89%;8

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, nice;29;14;A shower and t-storm;22;13;WNW;19;67%;88%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;36;26;Some sun, very hot;36;26;W;9;55%;74%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower in the a.m.;23;11;A t-storm around;20;10;NW;8;61%;93%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;26;15;Heavy thunderstorms;20;10;WNW;13;84%;95%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Morning showers;15;10;Very windy;14;11;WNW;45;70%;84%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy with t-storms;32;26;A couple of t-storms;32;25;E;11;74%;87%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;15;A t-storm around;27;15;NE;11;47%;43%;12

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Updated : 2022-06-13 04:03 GMT+08:00

