Expect high temperatures across Taiwan on Monday and Tuesday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — High temperatures, rainfall, and cloudy skies are forecast for Taiwan in the coming week, according to a weather forecast.

The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) has issued a Yellow Signal alert (daily maximum temperature reaches 36 degrees Celsius) for Pingtung County, Hualien County and Taitung County, in effect from Monday morning through Monday afternoon.

CWB forecaster Lin Ding-yi (林定宜) told CNA that the weather for the coming week can be divided into three phases: High temperatures everywhere in the country on Monday and Tuesday as the weather front moves north, rainfall across the country on Wednesday and Thursday as the front approaches, and scattered rain showers or thunderstorms in central, southern, and southeastern Taiwan from Friday to Sunday (June 17-19).

Lin said that Monday and Tuesday could be the hottest days in the coming week, with the temperatures along the western half of the country and in the northeast possibly reaching 31-34 °C.