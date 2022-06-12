Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Expect high temperatures across Taiwan on Monday and Tuesday

High temperatures early in the week followed by rain

  661
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/12 21:10
Expect high temperatures across Taiwan on Monday and Tuesday

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — High temperatures, rainfall, and cloudy skies are forecast for Taiwan in the coming week, according to a weather forecast.

The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) has issued a Yellow Signal alert (daily maximum temperature reaches 36 degrees Celsius) for Pingtung County, Hualien County and Taitung County, in effect from Monday morning through Monday afternoon.

CWB forecaster Lin Ding-yi (林定宜) told CNA that the weather for the coming week can be divided into three phases: High temperatures everywhere in the country on Monday and Tuesday as the weather front moves north, rainfall across the country on Wednesday and Thursday as the front approaches, and scattered rain showers or thunderstorms in central, southern, and southeastern Taiwan from Friday to Sunday (June 17-19).

Lin said that Monday and Tuesday could be the hottest days in the coming week, with the temperatures along the western half of the country and in the northeast possibly reaching 31-34 °C.
CWB
high temperatures
weather forecast

RELATED ARTICLES

Taitung a rare ray of sunshine as rain continues to bucket down in Taiwan
Taitung a rare ray of sunshine as rain continues to bucket down in Taiwan
2022/06/11 16:07
Third wave of plum rains coming to Taiwan this week
Third wave of plum rains coming to Taiwan this week
2022/06/06 16:30
Weather in Taiwan to turn dry from Tuesday
Weather in Taiwan to turn dry from Tuesday
2022/05/15 21:11
Temperatures to rise across Taiwan from Tuesday
Temperatures to rise across Taiwan from Tuesday
2022/05/02 20:58
Taiwan’s highest mountain sees rare May snowfall
Taiwan’s highest mountain sees rare May snowfall
2022/05/02 18:54

Updated : 2022-06-13 04:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Six F-16 jets arrive in Taiwan from Arizona
Six F-16 jets arrive in Taiwan from Arizona
Huge 'earthquake fish' caught in eastern Taiwan
Huge 'earthquake fish' caught in eastern Taiwan
Taiwan population declines to 23.19 million
Taiwan population declines to 23.19 million
Taiwan reports 211 deaths, 79,598 local cases
Taiwan reports 211 deaths, 79,598 local cases
US puts Taiwan on monitoring list for currency manipulation
US puts Taiwan on monitoring list for currency manipulation
Catatonic cat scene looks like a catastrophe
Catatonic cat scene looks like a catastrophe
2 Chinese men appear in Taiwan harbor on rubber dinghy
2 Chinese men appear in Taiwan harbor on rubber dinghy
Taiwan scraps COVID quarantine for vaccinated long-range flight crews
Taiwan scraps COVID quarantine for vaccinated long-range flight crews
Poll in Japan, S Korea finds consensus on Chinese attack against Taiwan
Poll in Japan, S Korea finds consensus on Chinese attack against Taiwan