5,000 attend Philippine Independence Day event in New Taipei

OFW Family Club wins 1st place in hip-hop dance contest

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/12 16:31
Winners of 2022 Fun Run race. (Mercy Kuan photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Thousands of Filipino migrant workers flocked to a Philippine Independence Day event on Sunday (June) in New Taipei City, after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic.

That morning, over 5,000 Filipinos converged on New Taipei Metropolitan Park in New Taipei's Sanchong district to take part in the "2022 Fun Run Joint Philippine Independence and Migrant Worker's Day Celebration," according to organizers. The event, which was held to mark the 124th anniversary of the proclamation of Philippine independence, featured 1K and 3K races, a hip-hop dance contest, live bands, and 46 stalls selling products, services and food.

Runners and onlookers were undaunted by sporadic rain that pelted the venue throughout the day. In the Women's 1K race, Gretchen Faduga took first place, Christy Love Mallorca came in second, and Wei Chih-ying captured third.

The Men's 1K race winner was Mark Christiano Batad, followed by Jeffry Meana and Gustl Pido. Melanie M. Duerme took first in the Women's 3K race, while Divina Giltendez came in second and Mary Grace Parcon placed third.

The top finisher in the Men's race was Jonathan Bausan, while Dexter Valdez placed second, and Raphsody Luler grabbed third.

In the hip-hop dance competition, OFW Family Club was awarded the top prize. Second place was won by Legion of Mary Dancers, while third place went to Filtai Group.

Members of OFW Family Club received 1st place prize. (Taiwan News photo)

The festival featured live stage performances by G Male Band, Riza Suyo, and Agelito and the Brown 101 Band. The event closed with announcements of the winners of raffles for a wide variety of prizes that included gadgets, 14 cargo boxes, three bicycles, two round trip tickets from Taipei to Manila, and a brand new Apple iPhone 13.

First winner of free round trip ticket from Taipei to Manila. (Taiwan News photo)

Second winner of free round trip ticket from Taipei to Manila. (Taiwan News photo)

Winner of free iPhone. (Taiwan News photo)
Updated : 2022-06-12 18:38 GMT+08:00

