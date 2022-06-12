Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taipei Zoo to close for 11 days for summer recess

Recess allows animals to enjoy a period of peace and quiet

  167
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/12 15:31
(Taipei Zoo photo)

(Taipei Zoo photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Zoo will be closed between June 20 and 30 for an 11-day summer recess, according to a press release issued by the zoo on June 1.

The zoo reminded those planning to visit during the aforementioned dates not to come.

According to Taipei Zoo, during the summer recess, the staff of the zoo will conduct maintenance and repair work at various facilities across the zoo. Training courses for zookeepers will also be held during this period.

“This is an invaluable time for the zoo to carry out various maintenance projects and environmental inspections,” the zoo said. “It also allows the animals to enjoy a period of peace and quiet before the facility reopens.”
Taipei Zoo
summer recess
zookeepers

RELATED ARTICLES

Surprising reason white goose at Taipei Zoo turns gray
Surprising reason white goose at Taipei Zoo turns gray
2022/06/06 15:43
Taipei Zoo's pangolins become a Prague love story
Taipei Zoo's pangolins become a Prague love story
2022/04/16 15:33
Taipei Zoo animals would be evacuated according to extinction risk in event of war
Taipei Zoo animals would be evacuated according to extinction risk in event of war
2022/03/13 16:03
Taipei plans to double zoo admission for out-of-town visitors
Taipei plans to double zoo admission for out-of-town visitors
2022/02/27 15:37
Taipei Zoo's chimpanzees receive 'lucky bags' ahead of Lantern Festival
Taipei Zoo's chimpanzees receive 'lucky bags' ahead of Lantern Festival
2022/02/11 17:03

Updated : 2022-06-12 18:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Six F-16 jets arrive in Taiwan from Arizona
Six F-16 jets arrive in Taiwan from Arizona
Huge 'earthquake fish' caught in eastern Taiwan
Huge 'earthquake fish' caught in eastern Taiwan
Taiwan population declines to 23.19 million
Taiwan population declines to 23.19 million
Philippines recognizes Taiwan's Digital COVID-19 Certificate
Philippines recognizes Taiwan's Digital COVID-19 Certificate
Catatonic cat scene looks like a catastrophe
Catatonic cat scene looks like a catastrophe
Slovakian lawmakers pretend to brawl in Taiwan legislature
Slovakian lawmakers pretend to brawl in Taiwan legislature
YouTuber Ceylan claims 'each Taiwan apartment is uglier than the last'
YouTuber Ceylan claims 'each Taiwan apartment is uglier than the last'
Poll in Japan, S Korea finds consensus on Chinese attack against Taiwan
Poll in Japan, S Korea finds consensus on Chinese attack against Taiwan
Taiwan reports 213 COVID deaths, 68,311 local cases
Taiwan reports 213 COVID deaths, 68,311 local cases