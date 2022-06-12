Taipei Zoo to close for 11 days for summer recess

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Zoo will be closed between June 20 and 30 for an 11-day summer recess, according to a press release issued by the zoo on June 1.

The zoo reminded those planning to visit during the aforementioned dates not to come.

According to Taipei Zoo, during the summer recess, the staff of the zoo will conduct maintenance and repair work at various facilities across the zoo. Training courses for zookeepers will also be held during this period.

“This is an invaluable time for the zoo to carry out various maintenance projects and environmental inspections,” the zoo said. “It also allows the animals to enjoy a period of peace and quiet before the facility reopens.”