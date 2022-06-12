Taiwan reports 50,643 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (June 12) announced 50,657 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 50,643 were local and 14 were imported, as well as 163 deaths.

The local cases included 23,945 males and 26,684 females between under five and 100 years of age. The genders of 14 local cases are still under investigation.

Among the local cases, a total of 426 were moderate and severe cases.

Among the 163 reported deaths, 91 were male and 72 were female. They ranged in age between 30 and 100, and all of them were severe COVID-19 cases. 151 had a history of chronic illness and 110 had not taken three doses of COVID-19 vaccines. They were confirmed to have contracted the disease between May 3 and June 9 and died between May 25 and June 9.

The imported cases included seven males and seven females. They ranged in age from 10 to 70 and arrived between June 10 and Saturday (June 11). One arrived from the U.S., while the origins of the other imported cases are still under investigation.

Taiwan has so far recorded 2,892,263 cases of COVID-19, including 13,436 imported, while 4,171 people have succumbed to the disease.