Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan reports 50,643 local COVID cases

163 deaths also confirmed

  349
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/12 14:37
(Taiwan News image)

(Taiwan News image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (June 12) announced 50,657 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 50,643 were local and 14 were imported, as well as 163 deaths.

The local cases included 23,945 males and 26,684 females between under five and 100 years of age. The genders of 14 local cases are still under investigation.

Among the local cases, a total of 426 were moderate and severe cases.

Among the 163 reported deaths, 91 were male and 72 were female. They ranged in age between 30 and 100, and all of them were severe COVID-19 cases. 151 had a history of chronic illness and 110 had not taken three doses of COVID-19 vaccines. They were confirmed to have contracted the disease between May 3 and June 9 and died between May 25 and June 9.

The imported cases included seven males and seven females. They ranged in age from 10 to 70 and arrived between June 10 and Saturday (June 11). One arrived from the U.S., while the origins of the other imported cases are still under investigation.

Taiwan has so far recorded 2,892,263 cases of COVID-19, including 13,436 imported, while 4,171 people have succumbed to the disease.
confirmed cases
CECC
local cases

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan scraps COVID quarantine for vaccinated long-range flight crews
Taiwan scraps COVID quarantine for vaccinated long-range flight crews
2022/06/11 17:24
Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
2022/06/11 15:04
Taiwan reports 211 deaths, 79,598 local cases
Taiwan reports 211 deaths, 79,598 local cases
2022/06/11 14:21
Experts urge Taiwan to cut wait for children’s 2nd COVID shot to 4 weeks
Experts urge Taiwan to cut wait for children’s 2nd COVID shot to 4 weeks
2022/06/10 20:22
Taiwan extends COVID test exemptions at hospitals
Taiwan extends COVID test exemptions at hospitals
2022/06/07 17:35

Updated : 2022-06-12 15:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Six F-16 jets arrive in Taiwan from Arizona
Six F-16 jets arrive in Taiwan from Arizona
Huge 'earthquake fish' caught in eastern Taiwan
Huge 'earthquake fish' caught in eastern Taiwan
Taiwan population declines to 23.19 million
Taiwan population declines to 23.19 million
Philippines recognizes Taiwan's Digital COVID-19 Certificate
Philippines recognizes Taiwan's Digital COVID-19 Certificate
Catatonic cat scene looks like a catastrophe
Catatonic cat scene looks like a catastrophe
Slovakian lawmakers pretend to brawl in Taiwan legislature
Slovakian lawmakers pretend to brawl in Taiwan legislature
YouTuber Ceylan claims 'each Taiwan apartment is uglier than the last'
YouTuber Ceylan claims 'each Taiwan apartment is uglier than the last'
Poll in Japan, S Korea finds consensus on Chinese attack against Taiwan
Poll in Japan, S Korea finds consensus on Chinese attack against Taiwan
Taiwan reports 213 COVID deaths, 68,311 local cases
Taiwan reports 213 COVID deaths, 68,311 local cases