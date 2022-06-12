Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Nashville, San Jose Earthquakes tie 0-0

By Associated Press
2022/06/12 10:26
Nashville, San Jose Earthquakes tie 0-0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Joe Willis made six saves for Nashville and JT Marcinkowski had five saves for the San Jose Earthquakes in a scoreless draw Saturday.

Nashville (6-4-5) and the Earthquakes (3-6-6) each had 11 shots. Nashville had five shots on goal and the Earthquakes had six.

Nashville hosts Sporting Kansas City on Sunday, while the Earthquakes will visit Real Salt Lake on Saturday.

___

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Updated : 2022-06-12 15:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Six F-16 jets arrive in Taiwan from Arizona
Six F-16 jets arrive in Taiwan from Arizona
Huge 'earthquake fish' caught in eastern Taiwan
Huge 'earthquake fish' caught in eastern Taiwan
Taiwan population declines to 23.19 million
Taiwan population declines to 23.19 million
Philippines recognizes Taiwan's Digital COVID-19 Certificate
Philippines recognizes Taiwan's Digital COVID-19 Certificate
Catatonic cat scene looks like a catastrophe
Catatonic cat scene looks like a catastrophe
Slovakian lawmakers pretend to brawl in Taiwan legislature
Slovakian lawmakers pretend to brawl in Taiwan legislature
YouTuber Ceylan claims 'each Taiwan apartment is uglier than the last'
YouTuber Ceylan claims 'each Taiwan apartment is uglier than the last'
Poll in Japan, S Korea finds consensus on Chinese attack against Taiwan
Poll in Japan, S Korea finds consensus on Chinese attack against Taiwan
Taiwan reports 213 COVID deaths, 68,311 local cases
Taiwan reports 213 COVID deaths, 68,311 local cases