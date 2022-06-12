Alexa
2 Chinese men appear in Taiwan harbor on rubber dinghy

Men towing jet ski into Fugang Harbor claimed they were seeking help after boat engine failed

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/12 10:34
The Coast Guard Administration searches a rubber dinghy after taking the two Chinese owners into custody.

The Coast Guard Administration searches a rubber dinghy after taking the two Chinese owners into custody. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan) — Two Chinese men on a rubber dinghy towing a jet ski entered Taitung’s Fugang Harbor on Saturday (June 11), claiming their boat broke down while they were making their way from the Philippines to China.

CNA cited fishermen at the harbor as saying the two arrived at around 5 p.m. and were apprehended by the coast guard, who put on hazmat suits to administer COVID-19 tests and search the men. They were identified as a 35-year-old surnamed Gu (古) and a 52-year-old surnamed Cui (崔).

Gu and Cui reportedly told the coast guard that they had been working in the Philippines for eight months and were desperate to go home. Therefore, they purchased the jet ski and rubber boat online and set off, but the jet ski lost power due to strong waves.

After drifting at sea for three days, they arrived at Fugang Harbor to seek help.

Though both men’s COVID rapid test results were negative, they were evasive when questioned further, per CNA. They were put into quarantine after being interrogated and the Coast Guard Administration is currently investigating their motives.
Fugang Harbor
jet ski
rubber boat
Coast Guard Administration

