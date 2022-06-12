Alexa
Freeland, Rockies beat Gore, Padres 6-2 to split twin bill

By BERNIE WILSON , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2022/06/12 13:47
San Diego Padres' Manny Machado scores the winning run against the Colorado Rockies during the 10th inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheade...
San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado, left, prepares to tag out Colorado Rockies' Jose Iglesias, right, in the fifth inning of the first game ...
San Diego Padres' Trent Grisham celebrates with Ha-Seong Kim after hitting a home run against the Colorado Rockies in the third inning of the first ga...
Colorado Rockies' Connor Joe gets tagged out by San Diego Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro during the fourth inning of the first game of a baseball doubleh...
San Diego Padres' Trent Grisham, right, celebrates with third base coach Mike Shildt, left, after hitting a home run against the Colorado Rockies in t...
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Ryan Feltner delivers against the San Diego Padres in the first inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader ...
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Nick Martinez delivers against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader...
From left to right, San Diego Padres' Jose Azocar, Manny Machado and Jorge Alfaro celebrate after Machado slid into home plate on a throwing error by ...
Colorado Rockies' Elias Diaz hits an RBI single against the San Diego Padres during the third inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader Sat...
Colorado Rockies' Brendan Rodgers scores on a single by C.J. Cron against the San Diego Padres during the third inning of the second game of a basebal...
San Diego Padres' Jake Cronenworth hits a double against the Colorado Rockies during the fourth inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader S...
San Diego Padres' Manny Machado walks to the dugout after striking out against the Colorado Rockies during the sixth inning of the second game of a ba...

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Left-hander Kyle Freeland pitched six strong innings and the Colorado Rockies knocked out heralded rookie lefty MacKenzie Gore in the third inning to beat the San Diego Padres 6-2 Saturday night and split a doubleheader.

The Padres won the first game 2-1 when automatic runner Manny Machado hustled home in the 10th inning on a two-out wild pitch and a throwing error by catcher Elias Díaz.

About 40 minutes before the second game, the Padres announced that manager Bob Melvin and bench coach Ryan Christenson entered COVID-19 protocols and that quality control coach Ryan Flaherty would manage. The Padres announced earlier in the day that starting pitcher Mike Clevinger, who had been scheduled to start the first game, and reliever Adrian Morejon were placed on the COVID injured list.

Freeland (2-5) got his first win in six starts by holding the Padres to two runs and three hits while striking out three and walking two.

Gore (4-2) came in with a 15-inning scoreless streak and a 1.50 ERA, which jumped to 2.50 after his outing lasted just 2 1/3 innings. The scoreless streak ended in the second when he issued a two-out, bases-loaded walk to Connor Joe, who's from suburban Poway. It was Gore's third walk of the inning.

Gore continued to struggle in the third when he allowed four straight hits, a sacrifice fly and a walk that finally brought out Flaherty with the hook. C.J. Cron and Randall Grichuk hit RBI singles, Ryan McMahon had the sac fly and Diaz greeted reliever Craig Stammen with an RBI single.

Gore allowed six runs and five hits, walked four and struck out three. He had allowed just seven earned runs in his previous 50 innings before allowing five in the third inning. The only shorter outing by a Padres pitcher this season was Yu Darvish's 1 2/3 innings on April 12 at San Francisco.

Padres reliever Reiss Knehr took a comebacker by Joe off his chest in the fifth and was staggered, but recovered the ball and threw to first for the third out. He collapsed in pain and was down for a few minutes but walked off the field. Knehr, called up earlier in the day due to the COVID outbreak, pitched 3 2/3 more innings for a career-high 4 2/3 innings to help save the bullpen.

It was the longest scoreless relief outing for San Diego since Robbie Erlin threw 5 2/3 innings on May 28, 2018, against Miami.

In the first game, Machado began the 10th at second base and stayed there as Carlos Estevez (1-4) retired the first two batters. Estevez then bounced a breaking ball and Machado took off for third. Díaz's throw went wild, and Machado raced home ahead of the throw to the plate by left fielder Yonathan Daza.

“Ball in the dirt, you take a chance,” Melvin said. “Just another aggressive play by Manny, who helps us wins games in so many different ways.”

Steven Wilson (4-1) pitched a scoreless 10th. Trent Grisham hit a solo homer in the Padres third.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: Brought up LHP Ray Kerr and Knehr from Triple-A to replace Clevinger and Morejon on the roster. ... Recalled OF Brent Rooker from El Paso to be the team’s 27th man for the doubleheader.

RARE DOUBLEHEADER IN SAN DIEGO

The previous scheduled doubleheader in San Diego was Aug. 16, 1998, against Milwaukee at Qualcomm Stadium. Also, Saturday’s twin feature was the first doubleheader at Petco Park since it opened in 2004. ... This was Colorado's fifth doubleheader of the season.

UP NEXT

Rockies RHP Germán Márquez (2-5, 6.49) and Padres LHP Blake Snell (0-3, 5.68) are scheduled to start the series finale on Sunday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-06-12 15:07 GMT+08:00

