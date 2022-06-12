Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Nevin’s 3-run homer lifts Orioles over Royals 6-4

By AVERY OSEN , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/06/12 08:32
Baltimore Orioles' Tyler Nevin watches his three-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Saturday, June...
Baltimore Orioles' Tyler Nevin (41) celebrates with Ryan Mountcastle (6) after hitting a three-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game...
Baltimore Orioles' Tyler Nevin (41) is welcomed into the dugout by Austin Hays (21) after hitting a three-run home run during the sixth inning of a ba...
Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny (22) takes the ball from starting pitcher Daniel Lynch (52) as he makes a pitching change during the sixth inn...
Baltimore Orioles players celebrate after their baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Orioles ...
Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Jorge Lopez (48) celebrates with catcher Robinson Chirinos after their baseball game against the Kansas City Royals S...
Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman (35) beats the tag by Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Dylan Coleman to score on Coleman's wild pitch during the e...
Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Jorge Lopez throws during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Saturday, June 11, 2022,...
Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman (35) celebrates with Robinson Chirinos (23) after scoring on a wild pitch thrown by Kansas City Royals relief pitch...
Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Jorge Lopez throws during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Saturday, June 11, 2022,...
Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman (35) beats the tag by Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Dylan Coleman to score on Coleman's wild pitch during the e...
Baltimore Orioles' Cedric Mullins (31) beats the tag by Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield to steal second during the seventh inning of...

Baltimore Orioles' Tyler Nevin watches his three-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Saturday, June...

Baltimore Orioles' Tyler Nevin (41) celebrates with Ryan Mountcastle (6) after hitting a three-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game...

Baltimore Orioles' Tyler Nevin (41) is welcomed into the dugout by Austin Hays (21) after hitting a three-run home run during the sixth inning of a ba...

Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny (22) takes the ball from starting pitcher Daniel Lynch (52) as he makes a pitching change during the sixth inn...

Baltimore Orioles players celebrate after their baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Orioles ...

Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Jorge Lopez (48) celebrates with catcher Robinson Chirinos after their baseball game against the Kansas City Royals S...

Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman (35) beats the tag by Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Dylan Coleman to score on Coleman's wild pitch during the e...

Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Jorge Lopez throws during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Saturday, June 11, 2022,...

Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman (35) celebrates with Robinson Chirinos (23) after scoring on a wild pitch thrown by Kansas City Royals relief pitch...

Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Jorge Lopez throws during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Saturday, June 11, 2022,...

Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman (35) beats the tag by Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Dylan Coleman to score on Coleman's wild pitch during the e...

Baltimore Orioles' Cedric Mullins (31) beats the tag by Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield to steal second during the seventh inning of...

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tyler Nevin hit a three-run homer, rookie Adley Rutschman had his first three-hit game and the Baltimore Orioles defeated the Kansas City Royals 6-4 on Saturday.

Nevin's second homer this season was a 425-foot drive to center that gave the Orioles a 4-3 lead in the sixth. The home run drove in Ryan Mountcastle and Rutschman, who raised his average to .190 and showed speed when he scored on an eighth-inning wild pitch.

A son of new Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin, Tyler Nevin was selected by Colorado with the 38th overall pick in the 2015 amateur draft and was traded to Baltimore in 2020. He drove in a run for the first time since he was recalled from Triple-A on June 3.

“We just locked it in and picked up the intensity in that inning,” Nevin said. “I feel like the last 30 at-bats I'm feeling really comfortable. The numbers aren't quite there because of the slower start.”

Cedric Mullins and Austin Hays drove in runs for the Orioles.

Kansas City's three-game winning streak was stopped. The Royals have not won four in a row this season.

Royals starter Daniel Lynch (2-6) gave up four runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings, tying a career-high with seven strikeouts.

“Really, really frustrating,” Lynch said.

Tyler Wells (3-4) gave up three runs and five hits in six innings.

“It certainly felt good to go deep into a game,” Wells said. “Being able to give our team a chance to win that was the big thing for me. I just wanted to go out there and compete despite not having my best stuff.”

Salvador Perez had an RBI double in the third as the Royals scored in the first inning for the third time in four games. Perez is batting .400 with three home runs and 13 RBIs in his last eight games.

Kyle Isbel, Emmanuel Rivera and Michael A. Taylor added RBIs for the Royals.

“We had five really good innings,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “In the sixth, everything hit the wall and it happened really fast. That home run turns the game over, but up to that point I thought it was really good."

Former Royal Jorge López worked around Bobby Witt Jr.'s one-out single in the ninth for eighth save in 10 chances.

“I thought we were flay early and didn't really like how we came out of the game offensively,” Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde said. “We got the bats going and swung them a lot better the second half of the game.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: INF Ramón Urías was placed on the 10-day injured list (left oblique strain) and INF Richie Martin's contract was selected from Triple-A.

UP NEXT

The Orioles send RHP Dean Kremer (0-1, 6.23 ERA) to the mound against RHP Brad Keller (1-7, 4.19 ERA).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-06-12 15:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Six F-16 jets arrive in Taiwan from Arizona
Six F-16 jets arrive in Taiwan from Arizona
Huge 'earthquake fish' caught in eastern Taiwan
Huge 'earthquake fish' caught in eastern Taiwan
Taiwan population declines to 23.19 million
Taiwan population declines to 23.19 million
Philippines recognizes Taiwan's Digital COVID-19 Certificate
Philippines recognizes Taiwan's Digital COVID-19 Certificate
Catatonic cat scene looks like a catastrophe
Catatonic cat scene looks like a catastrophe
Slovakian lawmakers pretend to brawl in Taiwan legislature
Slovakian lawmakers pretend to brawl in Taiwan legislature
YouTuber Ceylan claims 'each Taiwan apartment is uglier than the last'
YouTuber Ceylan claims 'each Taiwan apartment is uglier than the last'
Poll in Japan, S Korea finds consensus on Chinese attack against Taiwan
Poll in Japan, S Korea finds consensus on Chinese attack against Taiwan
Taiwan reports 213 COVID deaths, 68,311 local cases
Taiwan reports 213 COVID deaths, 68,311 local cases