Saturday's Major League Linescores

By Associated Press
2022/06/12 05:36
AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay 300 001 100 5 13 0
Minnesota 005 001 00x 6 11 2

Baz, Beeks (3), Raley (4), Wisler (5), R.Thompson (6), Armstrong (7) and Pinto, Mejía; C.González, Tr.Megill (5), Thielbar (6), Cotton (7), J.Duran (8), Pagán (9) and Jeffers. W_Tr.Megill 2-1. L_Baz 0-1. Sv_Pagán (8). HRs_Minnesota, Arraez (3).

___

Texas 000 041 200 4 11 15 1
Chicago 020 320 000 2 9 15 2

(10 innings)

M.Pérez, Tinoco (6), Burke (7), Bush (7), Moore (8), J.Barlow (10) and Heim, Huff; Giolito, Crick (6), Sousa (7), Lambert (7), Foster (10), J.Ruiz (10) and Grandal, McGuire. W_Moore 3-0. L_Foster 1-1. HRs_Texas, Ad.García (12). Chicago, Burger (8).

___

Toronto 000 000 001 1 9 1
Detroit 100 100 10x 3 8 1

Gausman, Phelps (7), Mayza (7), T.Richards (8) and Moreno; Brieske, Chafin (6), Foley (7), Fulmer (8), G.Soto (9) and Haase. W_Brieske 1-5. L_Gausman 5-5. Sv_G.Soto (13).

___

Oakland 100 100 512 10 13 1
Cleveland 000 401 000 5 9 1

Montas, Acevedo (7), Puk (8), D.Jiménez (9) and Murphy; Plesac, Morgan (7), E.De Los Santos (7), Hentges (8) and Maile. W_Montas 3-6. L_Morgan 2-2. HRs_Oakland, Brown (7), Vogt (2), Bethancourt (3), Murphy (7).

___

Baltimore 000 013 110 6 10 0
Kansas City 100 200 010 4 10 1

Wells, Bautista (7), C.Pérez (7), Tate (8), J.López (9) and Chirinos; Lynch, Cuas (6), Coleman (8), Vizcaíno (9) and Melendez. W_Wells 3-4. L_Lynch 2-6. Sv_J.López (8). HRs_Baltimore, Nevin (2).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Miami 031 000 001 5 6 2
Houston 000 010 000 1 8 1

Garrett, Floro (6), Bass (7), Okert (8), Head (9) and Fortes; Valdez, Stanek (7), R.Montero (8) and Maldonado. W_Garrett 1-1. L_Valdez 6-3.

___

Chicago 000 000 000 0 5 0
New York 100 232 00x 8 11 2

Swarmer, Rucker (6) and Gomes; Montgomery, Marinaccio (8), Luetge (9) and Trevino. W_Montgomery 2-1. L_Swarmer 1-1. HRs_New York, Judge (24), Stanton (13), Torres (12), Trevino (5), Rizzo (15).

___

New York 000 000 114 6 10 1
Los Angeles 201 023 12x 11 15 3

Carrasco, Reed (5), Shreve (6), Shreve (8), T.Williams (8) and Nido; Lorenzen, Loup (7), O.Ortega (8) and Stassi. W_Lorenzen 6-3. L_Carrasco 7-2. HRs_New York, Alonso (17), K.Lee (1). Los Angeles, Trout (16), Ohtani (13), Velazquez (4), Walsh (11).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Cincinnati 003 000 010 4 12 2
St. Louis 000 001 022 5 7 0

Greene, Alex.Díaz (6), Cessa (7), Strickland (8), Kuhnel (8) and Okey; Wainwright, VerHagen (8), Wittgren (9) and Molina. W_Wittgren 1-0. L_Kuhnel 0-1. HRs_St. Louis, Edman (6).

___

Arizona 000 000 000 0 6 1
Philadelphia 120 000 01x 4 9 0

Bumgarner, Wendelken (6), C.Smith (7) and J.Herrera, C.Kelly; Wheeler, Familia (7), Bellatti (7), Hand (8), C.Sánchez (9) and Realmuto. W_Wheeler 5-3. L_Bumgarner 2-6. HRs_Philadelphia, Stott (4).

___

Milwaukee 100 000 302 6 11 1
Washington 004 040 00x 8 9 1

Lauer, Strzelecki (6), Milner (7), D.Williams (8) and Caratini; Corbin, E.Ramírez (7), Finnegan (7), Rainey (9) and Adams. W_Corbin 3-8. L_Lauer 5-2. HRs_Milwaukee, Yelich (6), Mathias (1), L.Urías (6). Washington, J.Soto (13), N.Cruz (7), Bell (7).

___

Pittsburgh 200 020 000 4 6 2
Atlanta 200 000 80x 10 8 0

Zach.Thompson, Underwood Jr. (6), Stratton (7), Y.De Los Santos (7), Bednar (8) and Heineman; Morton, Chavez (7), J.Cruz (9) and Willi.Contreras. W_Chavez 1-1. L_Underwood Jr. 0-2. HRs_Pittsburgh, B.Reynolds (9), Vogelbach (7). Atlanta, Acuña Jr. (6), Riley (16), Albies (8).

___

Colorado 000 001 000 0 1 8 1
San Diego 001 000 000 1 2 3 0

(10 innings)

Feltner, Gilbreath (7), Colomé (8), D.Bard (9), Estévez (10) and Serven, El.Díaz; N.Martinez, Crismatt (6), Lu.García (8), Ta.Rogers (9), Wilson (10) and Alfaro. W_Wilson 4-1. L_Estévez 1-4. HRs_San Diego, Grisham (4).

___

Los Angeles 000 000 011 2 13 2
San Francisco 020 000 01x 3 5 1

Kershaw, Almonte (5), Vesia (6), Ferguson (7), Kimbrel (8), E.Phillips (8) and W.Smith; Long, Ty.Rogers (4), Leone (6), Littell (7), J.García (7), Doval (8), Álvarez (9) and Casali. W_Doval 2-2. L_Kershaw 4-1. Sv_Álvarez (1). HRs_Los Angeles, Freeman (5). San Francisco, Estrada (4).

___

Colorado 015 000 000 6 9 2
San Diego 000 101 000 2 4 3

Freeland, Stephenson (7), Colomé (8), Estévez (9) and El.Díaz; Gore, Stammen (3), Knehr (5), Kerr (9) and Au.Nola. W_Freeland 2-5. L_Gore 4-2.

Updated : 2022-06-12 15:02 GMT+08:00

