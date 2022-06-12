Saturday's Major League Linescores

|Tampa Bay
|300
|001
|100
|—
|5
|13
|0
|Minnesota
|005
|001
|00x
|—
|6
|11
|2
Baz, Beeks (3), Raley (4), Wisler (5), R.Thompson (6), Armstrong (7) and Pinto, Mejía; C.González, Tr.Megill (5), Thielbar (6), Cotton (7), J.Duran (8), Pagán (9) and Jeffers. W_Tr.Megill 2-1. L_Baz 0-1. Sv_Pagán (8). HRs_Minnesota, Arraez (3).
___
|Texas
|000
|041
|200
|4
|—
|11
|15
|1
|Chicago
|020
|320
|000
|2
|—
|9
|15
|2
(10 innings)
M.Pérez, Tinoco (6), Burke (7), Bush (7), Moore (8), J.Barlow (10) and Heim, Huff; Giolito, Crick (6), Sousa (7), Lambert (7), Foster (10), J.Ruiz (10) and Grandal, McGuire. W_Moore 3-0. L_Foster 1-1. HRs_Texas, Ad.García (12). Chicago, Burger (8).
___
|Toronto
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|9
|1
|Detroit
|100
|100
|10x
|—
|3
|8
|1
Gausman, Phelps (7), Mayza (7), T.Richards (8) and Moreno; Brieske, Chafin (6), Foley (7), Fulmer (8), G.Soto (9) and Haase. W_Brieske 1-5. L_Gausman 5-5. Sv_G.Soto (13).
___
|Oakland
|100
|100
|512
|—
|10
|13
|1
|Cleveland
|000
|401
|000
|—
|5
|9
|1
Montas, Acevedo (7), Puk (8), D.Jiménez (9) and Murphy; Plesac, Morgan (7), E.De Los Santos (7), Hentges (8) and Maile. W_Montas 3-6. L_Morgan 2-2. HRs_Oakland, Brown (7), Vogt (2), Bethancourt (3), Murphy (7).
___
|Baltimore
|000
|013
|110
|—
|6
|10
|0
|Kansas City
|100
|200
|010
|—
|4
|10
|1
Wells, Bautista (7), C.Pérez (7), Tate (8), J.López (9) and Chirinos; Lynch, Cuas (6), Coleman (8), Vizcaíno (9) and Melendez. W_Wells 3-4. L_Lynch 2-6. Sv_J.López (8). HRs_Baltimore, Nevin (2).
___
|Miami
|031
|000
|001
|—
|5
|6
|2
|Houston
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|8
|1
Garrett, Floro (6), Bass (7), Okert (8), Head (9) and Fortes; Valdez, Stanek (7), R.Montero (8) and Maldonado. W_Garrett 1-1. L_Valdez 6-3.
___
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|0
|New York
|100
|232
|00x
|—
|8
|11
|2
Swarmer, Rucker (6) and Gomes; Montgomery, Marinaccio (8), Luetge (9) and Trevino. W_Montgomery 2-1. L_Swarmer 1-1. HRs_New York, Judge (24), Stanton (13), Torres (12), Trevino (5), Rizzo (15).
___
|New York
|000
|000
|114
|—
|6
|10
|1
|Los Angeles
|201
|023
|12x
|—
|11
|15
|3
Carrasco, Reed (5), Shreve (6), Shreve (8), T.Williams (8) and Nido; Lorenzen, Loup (7), O.Ortega (8) and Stassi. W_Lorenzen 6-3. L_Carrasco 7-2. HRs_New York, Alonso (17), K.Lee (1). Los Angeles, Trout (16), Ohtani (13), Velazquez (4), Walsh (11).
___
|Cincinnati
|003
|000
|010
|—
|4
|12
|2
|St. Louis
|000
|001
|022
|—
|5
|7
|0
Greene, Alex.Díaz (6), Cessa (7), Strickland (8), Kuhnel (8) and Okey; Wainwright, VerHagen (8), Wittgren (9) and Molina. W_Wittgren 1-0. L_Kuhnel 0-1. HRs_St. Louis, Edman (6).
___
|Arizona
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|6
|1
|Philadelphia
|120
|000
|01x
|—
|4
|9
|0
Bumgarner, Wendelken (6), C.Smith (7) and J.Herrera, C.Kelly; Wheeler, Familia (7), Bellatti (7), Hand (8), C.Sánchez (9) and Realmuto. W_Wheeler 5-3. L_Bumgarner 2-6. HRs_Philadelphia, Stott (4).
___
|Milwaukee
|100
|000
|302
|—
|6
|11
|1
|Washington
|004
|040
|00x
|—
|8
|9
|1
Lauer, Strzelecki (6), Milner (7), D.Williams (8) and Caratini; Corbin, E.Ramírez (7), Finnegan (7), Rainey (9) and Adams. W_Corbin 3-8. L_Lauer 5-2. HRs_Milwaukee, Yelich (6), Mathias (1), L.Urías (6). Washington, J.Soto (13), N.Cruz (7), Bell (7).
___
|Pittsburgh
|200
|020
|000
|—
|4
|6
|2
|Atlanta
|200
|000
|80x
|—
|10
|8
|0
Zach.Thompson, Underwood Jr. (6), Stratton (7), Y.De Los Santos (7), Bednar (8) and Heineman; Morton, Chavez (7), J.Cruz (9) and Willi.Contreras. W_Chavez 1-1. L_Underwood Jr. 0-2. HRs_Pittsburgh, B.Reynolds (9), Vogelbach (7). Atlanta, Acuña Jr. (6), Riley (16), Albies (8).
___
|Colorado
|000
|001
|000
|0
|—
|1
|8
|1
|San Diego
|001
|000
|000
|1
|—
|2
|3
|0
(10 innings)
Feltner, Gilbreath (7), Colomé (8), D.Bard (9), Estévez (10) and Serven, El.Díaz; N.Martinez, Crismatt (6), Lu.García (8), Ta.Rogers (9), Wilson (10) and Alfaro. W_Wilson 4-1. L_Estévez 1-4. HRs_San Diego, Grisham (4).
___
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|011
|—
|2
|13
|2
|San Francisco
|020
|000
|01x
|—
|3
|5
|1
Kershaw, Almonte (5), Vesia (6), Ferguson (7), Kimbrel (8), E.Phillips (8) and W.Smith; Long, Ty.Rogers (4), Leone (6), Littell (7), J.García (7), Doval (8), Álvarez (9) and Casali. W_Doval 2-2. L_Kershaw 4-1. Sv_Álvarez (1). HRs_Los Angeles, Freeman (5). San Francisco, Estrada (4).
___
|Colorado
|015
|000
|000
|—
|6
|9
|2
|San Diego
|000
|101
|000
|—
|2
|4
|3
Freeland, Stephenson (7), Colomé (8), Estévez (9) and El.Díaz; Gore, Stammen (3), Knehr (5), Kerr (9) and Au.Nola. W_Freeland 2-5. L_Gore 4-2.