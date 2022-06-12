Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Bender, Jones spark Charlotte FC to 2-0 win over Red Bulls

By Associated Press
2022/06/12 05:29
Bender, Jones spark Charlotte FC to 2-0 win over Red Bulls

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Ben Bender scored a deflected goal from outside the box in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time to spark Charlotte FC to a 2-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

Bender, the No. 1 pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft, scored his third goal for Charlotte (6-8-1) after taking a pass from Christian Ortíz. His first two goals came on penalty kicks.

Charlotte's second goal didn't come until the first minute of second-half stoppage time when Derrick Jones found the net for the first time this season. Sergio Ruiz and Andre Shinyashiki had assists.

Charlotte outshot the Red Bulls (6-4-5) 11-3 with a 5-1 edge in shots on goal.

Kristijan Kahlina saved the only shot he faced to notch a clean sheet for Charlotte. Carlos Miguel saved three of the five shots he faced for the Red Bulls.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Updated : 2022-06-12 15:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Six F-16 jets arrive in Taiwan from Arizona
Six F-16 jets arrive in Taiwan from Arizona
Huge 'earthquake fish' caught in eastern Taiwan
Huge 'earthquake fish' caught in eastern Taiwan
Taiwan population declines to 23.19 million
Taiwan population declines to 23.19 million
Philippines recognizes Taiwan's Digital COVID-19 Certificate
Philippines recognizes Taiwan's Digital COVID-19 Certificate
Catatonic cat scene looks like a catastrophe
Catatonic cat scene looks like a catastrophe
Slovakian lawmakers pretend to brawl in Taiwan legislature
Slovakian lawmakers pretend to brawl in Taiwan legislature
YouTuber Ceylan claims 'each Taiwan apartment is uglier than the last'
YouTuber Ceylan claims 'each Taiwan apartment is uglier than the last'
Poll in Japan, S Korea finds consensus on Chinese attack against Taiwan
Poll in Japan, S Korea finds consensus on Chinese attack against Taiwan
Taiwan reports 213 COVID deaths, 68,311 local cases
Taiwan reports 213 COVID deaths, 68,311 local cases