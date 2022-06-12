Charlotte FC 2, New York Red Bulls 0

New York Red Bulls 0 0 — 0 Charlotte FC 1 1 — 2

First Half_1, Charlotte FC, Bender, 3 (Ortiz), 45th+4 minute.

Second Half_2, Charlotte FC, Jones, 1 (Ruiz), 90th+1.

Goalies_New York Red Bulls, Carlos Miguel, Ryan Meara; Charlotte FC, Kristijan Kahlina, George Marks.

Yellow Cards_Afful, Charlotte FC, 22nd; Ortiz, Charlotte FC, 34th; Klimala, New York Red Bulls, 43rd; Yearwood, New York Red Bulls, 45th+3; Clark, New York Red Bulls, 79th.

Referee_Guido Gonzales Jr. Assistant Referees_Jose Da Silva, Diego Blas, Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Ismir Pekmic.

___

Lineups

New York Red Bulls_Carlos Miguel; Tom Edwards, Dylan Nealis, Sean Nealis, John Tolkin (Tom Barlow, 85th); Frankie Amaya, Omir Fernandez (Ashley Fletcher, 46th), Lewis Morgan (Cameron Harper, 63rd), Dru Yearwood; Patryk Klimala (Caden Clark, 73rd), Luquinhas.

Charlotte FC_Kristijan Kahlina; Harrison Afful (Jaylin Lindsey, 81st), Guzman Corujo, Joseph Mora, Anton Walkes; Benjamin Bender (Derrick Jones, 87th), Brandt Bronico; McKinze Gaines (Jan Sobocinski, 87th), Cristian Ortiz (Sergio Ruiz, 76th), Daniel Rios, Andre Shinyashiki.