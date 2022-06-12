Alexa
Tenerife draws 0-0 at Girona in Spain promotion playoff

By Associated Press
2022/06/12 05:04
MADRID (AP) — Tenerife held Girona to a 0-0 draw on the road on Saturday in the first game of their promotion playoff to join Spain's first division.

The second leg will be played on Tenerife in Spain’s Canary Islands next weekend.

Tenerife again relied on the defense that allowed the second-lowest number of goals this season in the second division to frustrate Girona's attack.

When Alejandro Baena did get free for Girona's best scoring chance in the 40th minute, Tenerife goalkeeper Juan Soriana blocked his shot. Soriana also saved teammate José Leon from scoring an own goal early in the second half.

Almería and Valladolid, the top two finishers of the second division, earned automatic promotion.

The third spot is decided in a four-team, two-round playoff. Tenerife finished the regular season in fifth place and Girona in sixth. Girona eliminated Eibar in the first round of the playoffs, while Tenerife ousted Las Palmas, its local rival from the Canary Islands.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-06-12 15:01 GMT+08:00

