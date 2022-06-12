Alexa
MATCHDAY: Portugal without Ronaldo at Switzerland in NL

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/06/12 03:30
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:

NATIONS LEAGUE

Portugal visits Switzerland aiming to keep the lead of its Nations League group, but will have to do without Cristiano Ronaldo. Coach Fernando Santos says his decision to leave Ronaldo, João Moutinho and Rafael Guerreiro off his squad was not due to injury worries but rather “normal management.” The 37-year-old Ronaldo scored twice to lead Portugal to a 4-0 rout of the Swiss when they played in Lisbon last week. On Thursday he started Portugal’s 2-0 win over the Czech Republic. While Portugal plays in Geneva, Spain hosts the Czechs in Malaga. Spain was held 2-2 in Prague in their first meeting. Portugal leads Group 2 of League A with seven points. Spain is next with five. The Czech Republic has four and the Swiss zero points.

