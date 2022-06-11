Alexa
Ukraine wins 2nd straight game in Nations League

By Associated Press
2022/06/11 23:14
Ukraine players lineup before the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Ukraine and Armenia, in Lodz, Poland, Saturday, June 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Mi...
Ukraine's Oleksandr Karavaev celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Ukraine and Armenia, ...
Seven-year old Amelia Anisovich from Kharkiv, Ukraine, sings the Ukrainian national anthem before the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Ukraine...
Ukraine's Ruslan Malinovskyi celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Ukraine and Armenia, in Lod...
Ukraine, right, and Armenia, left, players lineup before the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Ukraine and Armenia, in Lodz, Poland, Saturday, ...
Armenia's Artak Dashyan vies for the ball with Ukraine's Mykola Shaparenko, right, during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Ukraine and Arm...

LODZ, Poland (AP) — Ukraine earned its second straight win in the Nations League, beating Armenia 3-0 Saturday thanks to three second-half goals in a game played in neutral territory in Lodz, Poland.

The Ukrainians, who cannot play at home because of the invasion by Russia, scored through Ruslan Malinovskyi, Oleksandr Karavaev and Vitaliy Mykolenko to follow up a 1-0 win at Ireland on Wednesday.

They have bounced back well from losing a World Cup qualification playoff against Wales on Sunday.

Ireland hosts Scotland in the other game in the group on Saturday.

The day's headline match comes in the top-tier group as England plays at home to Italy in a repeat of last year's European Championship final.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-06-12 02:43 GMT+08:00

