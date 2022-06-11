American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|42
|16
|.724
|_
|Toronto
|34
|23
|.596
|7½
|Tampa Bay
|34
|24
|.586
|8
|Boston
|31
|28
|.525
|11½
|Baltimore
|24
|35
|.407
|18½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|34
|26
|.567
|_
|Cleveland
|28
|26
|.519
|3
|Chicago
|27
|29
|.482
|5
|Detroit
|23
|34
|.404
|9½
|Kansas City
|20
|37
|.351
|12½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|36
|22
|.621
|_
|Los Angeles
|28
|32
|.467
|9
|Texas
|26
|31
|.456
|9½
|Seattle
|26
|32
|.448
|10
|Oakland
|20
|40
|.333
|17
___
Cleveland 3, Oakland 2
Toronto 10, Detroit 1
Kansas City 8, Baltimore 1
Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay 4
Chicago White Sox 8, Texas 3
N.Y. Yankees 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 13 innings
Miami 7, Houston 4
N.Y. Mets 7, L.A. Angels 3
Boston 4, Seattle 3
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
Miami at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Oakland at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 2-2) at Cleveland (Quantrill 3-3), 11:35 a.m.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 6-1), 1:35 p.m.
Toronto (Stripling 2-1) at Detroit (Skubal 5-2), 1:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 0-1) at Kansas City (Keller 1-7), 2:10 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 2-0) at Houston (Verlander 7-2), 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Springs 2-2) at Minnesota (Sands 0-2), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Gray 1-3) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 2-2), 2:10 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Seattle (Ray 5-6), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-1), 7:08 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.