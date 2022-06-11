Alexa
NWSL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/06/11 22:05
All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA
SAN DIEGO WAVE FC 4 2 2 14 12 7
Houston 3 1 3 12 11 3
Chicago 3 1 3 12 11 8
Portland 2 1 4 10 11 7
ANGEL CITY FC 3 3 1 10 4 6
Gotham FC 3 2 0 9 5 5
OL Reign 2 2 3 9 5 5
Washington 1 2 5 8 6 7
Louisville 2 3 2 8 6 9
Orlando 2 3 2 8 9 17
Kansas City 1 4 2 5 5 11
North Carolina 1 3 1 4 6 6

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, June 3

Houston 5, Orlando 0

Portland 3, Angel City FC 0

Saturday, June 4

Chicago 1, OL Reign 0

Gotham FC 1, Washington 0

North Carolina 3, Louisville 0

San Diego Wave FC 2, Kansas City 2, tie

Tuesday, June 7

Houston 0, Angel City FC 0, tie

Wednesday, June 8

Washington 0, Chicago 0, tie

Portland 2, San Diego Wave FC 2, tie

Saturday, June 11

North Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Angel City FC at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Gotham FC at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 12

OL Reign at San Diego Wave FC, 5 p.m.

Orlando at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 7 p.m.

Friday, June 17

Louisville at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 18

Chicago at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Angel City FC at OL Reign, 10 p.m.

Sunday, June 19

Orlando at Portland, 3 p.m.

San Diego Wave FC at Gotham FC, 4 p.m.

Houston at North Carolina, 5 p.m.

Updated : 2022-06-12 02:42 GMT+08:00

