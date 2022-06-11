Alexa
WNBA Glance

By Associated Press
2022/06/11 22:10
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 10 4 .714
Chicago 8 4 .667 1
Washington 9 5 .643 1
Atlanta 7 6 .538
New York 5 8 .385
Indiana 3 12 .200
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 10 2 .833
Seattle 7 5 .583 3
Dallas 6 6 .500 4
Los Angeles 5 7 .417 5
Phoenix 4 8 .333 6
Minnesota 3 10 .231

___

Friday's Games

New York 97, Indiana 83

Chicago 83, Connecticut 79

Washington 76, Minnesota 59

Seattle 89, Dallas 88

Phoenix 90, Atlanta 88

Saturday's Games

Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago at New York, 2 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Phoenix at Washington, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Phoenix at Washington, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Updated : 2022-06-12 02:42 GMT+08:00

