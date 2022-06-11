Alexa
Bulgaria player hurt in national team bus crash in Georgia

By Associated Press
2022/06/11 22:10
FILE - Bulgaria's Todor Nedelev, right, is challenged by Wales' Harry Wilson during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Bulgaria and Wales at...

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — The Bulgaria men's soccer team was involved in a bus crash in Georgia ahead of a Nations League game, leaving one player needing intensive care treatment, UEFA said on Saturday.

“There was indeed a crash and one player was injured. He is now in ICU but is in a stable condition,” UEFA said in a statement. “Following discussions with both teams it has been agreed to play the match as scheduled (Sunday)."

The crash occurred Friday night after the team arrived in Georgia and involved one of the two buses transporting the players, the Bulgarian Football Union said.

Attacking midfielder Todor Nedelev underwent a successful operation for a head injury, and no other players or staff were hurt, the BFU said on Saturday.

The 29-year-old Nedelev plays for Bulgarian club Botev Plovdiv and has represented his country 44 times.

The Georgian Interior Ministry has launched an investigation.

Bulgaria is third of four teams in its Nations League group. Yasen Petrov stepped down as coach following a 5-2 loss at home to Georgia last week. Interim coach Georgi Ivanov oversaw a 1-1 draw with Gibraltar on Thursday.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

