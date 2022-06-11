Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Examples of sexual orientation, gender ID survey questions

By Associated Press
2022/06/11 20:34
Examples of sexual orientation, gender ID survey questions

The U.S. Census Bureau is requesting $10 million to study the best way to ask about sexual orientation and gender identity, aiming to gather better data on the nation’s LGBTQ population. Here are some of the questions about sexual orientation and gender identity that other federal agencies ask in surveys:

From the National Health Interview Survey:

Question: Do you think of yourself as gay/lesbian; straight, that is not gay/lesbian; bisexual?

Possible answers:

— Something else; or you don’t know the answer

— Gay/lesbian

— Straight, that is not gay/lesbian

— Bisexual

— Something else

— I don’t know the answer

— Refused

— Don't know

From the National Crime Victimization Survey:

Question: What sex were you assigned at birth, on your original birth certificate?

Possible answers:

— Male

— Female

— Refused

— Don't know

Question: Do you currently describe yourself as male, female or transgender?

Possible answers:

— Male

— Female

— Transgender

— None of these

From the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System survey:

Question: Do you consider yourself to be transgender?

Possible answers:

— Yes, Transgender, male to female

— Yes, Transgender, female to male

— Yes, Transgender, gender nonconforming

— No

— Don't know/ not sure

— Refused

___

Sources: Federal Committee on Statistical Methodology's Updates on Terminology of Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Survey Measures and the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System

Updated : 2022-06-11 23:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Huge 'earthquake fish' caught in eastern Taiwan
Huge 'earthquake fish' caught in eastern Taiwan
Six F-16 jets arrive in Taiwan from Arizona
Six F-16 jets arrive in Taiwan from Arizona
YouTuber Ceylan claims 'each Taiwan apartment is uglier than the last'
YouTuber Ceylan claims 'each Taiwan apartment is uglier than the last'
Catatonic cat scene looks like a catastrophe
Catatonic cat scene looks like a catastrophe
Time not yet ripe for end to Taiwan traveler quarantine: CECC head
Time not yet ripe for end to Taiwan traveler quarantine: CECC head
Taiwan eyeing '3+4' quarantine for business travelers
Taiwan eyeing '3+4' quarantine for business travelers
Philippines recognizes Taiwan's Digital COVID-19 Certificate
Philippines recognizes Taiwan's Digital COVID-19 Certificate
Taiwan population declines to 23.19 million
Taiwan population declines to 23.19 million
Taiwan reports record 211 COVID deaths, 72,921 local cases
Taiwan reports record 211 COVID deaths, 72,921 local cases