Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2022/06/11 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, June 11, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A couple of showers;84;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;76;SSW;7;80%;77%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Winds subsiding;100;85;Sunny and very warm;102;87;NNW;6;42%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;98;72;Sunny and breezy;93;68;WSW;17;31%;5%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;76;63;Breezy in the p.m.;79;66;ENE;13;56%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Brilliant sunshine;68;56;Partly sunny;66;54;WSW;12;68%;29%;8

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;65;50;Partly sunny;69;53;WNW;6;49%;16%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouds and sun, nice;89;71;Mostly sunny, nice;88;71;SE;7;29%;6%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Breezy;76;56;Mostly sunny, warm;83;58;SW;15;31%;8%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny, but cool;59;39;Sunny, but cool;63;41;SE;6;57%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Variable cloudiness;80;67;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;67;NNW;10;58%;67%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers;64;53;A morning shower;62;54;NNW;14;78%;95%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Breezy in the p.m.;107;79;Breezy and very warm;110;81;WNW;15;15%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;91;74;Some brightening;87;73;S;5;70%;44%;4

Bangalore, India;Cloudy with a shower;85;68;A p.m. t-storm;84;69;WSW;12;69%;75%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;99;81;A t-storm around;98;81;SW;9;58%;55%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, humid;80;70;Partly sunny;82;71;WSW;11;57%;40%;10

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;81;66;Mostly cloudy, humid;82;64;ENE;9;68%;69%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower and t-storm;78;62;A t-storm in spots;79;62;NW;9;62%;51%;10

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, nice;78;61;Clouds and sun;78;58;N;8;47%;26%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Rain and drizzle;65;52;A morning shower;63;50;SE;6;81%;74%;3

Brasilia, Brazil;Increasing clouds;80;57;Turning cloudy;82;57;S;4;62%;30%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Winds subsiding;78;59;Partly sunny;82;61;NNE;10;46%;2%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Partial sunshine;71;50;Partly sunny;69;54;WNW;7;67%;5%;8

Bucharest, Romania;A heavy thunderstorm;71;62;A shower and t-storm;78;61;N;7;78%;99%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;82;61;Partly sunny;81;54;ENE;6;44%;1%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;54;33;Sunny;57;40;N;5;84%;0%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;84;65;Partly sunny, nice;83;65;NE;7;38%;33%;9

Busan, South Korea;Clearing;78;65;Breezy in the p.m.;78;65;NE;12;59%;4%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine, very hot;109;78;Cooler;95;76;NNW;12;29%;2%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Cloudy and warm;78;62;Breezy in the p.m.;71;57;N;18;44%;100%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;67;Cloudy, a t-storm;81;67;SSE;5;65%;84%;5

Chennai, India;Cloudy, less humid;98;84;A stray p.m. t-storm;99;82;SSW;9;59%;49%;12

Chicago, United States;An afternoon shower;76;67;Not as warm;70;57;NNE;9;84%;48%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray thunderstorm;85;80;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;80;SW;10;78%;96%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;A couple of showers;68;51;A couple of showers;65;51;W;12;67%;91%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Clearing;84;76;Mostly sunny, nice;83;75;WSW;11;74%;1%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly cloudy, hot;103;80;Breezy and hot;103;78;SSE;14;40%;4%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy;89;72;Breezy in the p.m.;87;71;SSE;13;63%;30%;7

Delhi, India;Sunshine and hot;111;89;Hot with hazy sun;110;89;W;12;21%;1%;12

Denver, United States;Partly sunny and hot;96;64;Partly sunny and hot;92;64;SSW;8;23%;7%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A strong t-storm;93;83;Breezy with clearing;96;83;SSE;16;65%;42%;5

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;93;72;Clouds and sun;87;73;S;5;59%;34%;7

Dublin, Ireland;A couple of showers;64;49;A shower or two;62;47;W;18;63%;81%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Increasing clouds;86;67;Showers around;89;68;NNE;9;28%;71%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy this morning;78;70;Partly sunny, nice;78;70;ENE;12;64%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray thunderstorm;86;79;Some brightening;91;80;S;5;75%;55%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;69;46;Clouds limiting sun;70;44;E;6;57%;27%;5

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;87;73;A shower in the p.m.;88;76;E;7;69%;57%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Partial sunshine;74;51;Breezy;66;52;SW;13;68%;24%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;79;A couple of t-storms;93;79;WSW;5;73%;79%;2

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm or two;86;80;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;81;SSW;10;78%;92%;3

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;86;74;An afternoon shower;86;75;ENE;17;59%;50%;13

Hyderabad, India;Clearing;97;78;Partly sunny;94;77;WSW;9;49%;36%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Warm with hazy sun;105;81;Clouds and sun, warm;106;82;N;8;21%;2%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Showers, not as warm;74;66;Downpours;73;66;N;14;84%;100%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower or two;90;74;A p.m. t-storm;89;74;SW;7;76%;82%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Warm this morning;100;84;Mostly sunny;93;84;NNW;9;51%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sun;63;37;Plenty of sun;64;39;NW;5;51%;1%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sun, some clouds;84;65;A shower in the p.m.;85;66;NNE;10;23%;56%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Increasingly windy;92;82;Partly sunny, breezy;92;83;SW;14;62%;44%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;69;Humid with a t-storm;82;68;SSW;5;81%;88%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;104;85;Mostly sunny;105;87;S;11;24%;2%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, warm;86;64;A shower and t-storm;81;63;NNW;9;57%;88%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy;90;80;Windy;90;81;ENE;24;61%;88%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Plenty of sunshine;92;68;Plenty of sunshine;93;69;SW;6;46%;5%;8

Kolkata, India;Clouds and sun, warm;98;85;Sun and clouds, hot;99;85;S;13;58%;17%;13

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Heavy p.m. showers;86;76;A p.m. t-storm;88;75;NE;5;78%;66%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny;54;25;Plenty of sunshine;56;24;E;8;19%;1%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly cloudy;82;73;Clouds and sun;89;74;WSW;6;72%;44%;11

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;65;58;Clouds and sun;64;58;SSE;10;78%;1%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Very warm;90;64;Sunny and hot;91;64;NNW;8;48%;1%;11

London, United Kingdom;Breezy this morning;72;52;Partly sunny;70;51;W;11;56%;27%;8

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny;83;63;Partly sunny;80;65;S;8;63%;1%;11

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;83;70;Sunny and delightful;81;70;S;8;73%;0%;7

Madrid, Spain;Very hot;99;67;Very hot;99;68;E;6;25%;1%;10

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;88;80;An afternoon shower;89;81;WSW;11;66%;89%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;82;75;Showers around;82;74;E;4;85%;96%;7

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;95;80;A t-storm or two;93;79;SE;7;59%;94%;6

Melbourne, Australia;An afternoon shower;54;50;A bit of rain;53;47;S;14;78%;96%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A passing shower;77;58;A t-storm around;76;56;SSE;7;44%;55%;14

Miami, United States;A heavy thunderstorm;86;78;A p.m. t-storm;87;80;SE;9;66%;61%;13

Minsk, Belarus;A thunderstorm;75;56;A couple of showers;75;52;NW;11;61%;84%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Windy this morning;89;77;High clouds;88;77;SW;15;67%;70%;5

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and chilly;50;44;Plenty of sunshine;53;36;N;7;77%;0%;3

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny, warmer;76;59;Periods of rain;76;60;S;4;60%;96%;4

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun;78;61;Sun, some clouds;76;61;SE;9;52%;63%;7

Mumbai, India;Rain and a t-storm;90;83;A t-storm in spots;88;83;S;13;83%;96%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Becoming cloudy;76;57;Low clouds;77;57;E;7;57%;42%;6

New York, United States;An afternoon shower;79;65;A shower and t-storm;74;69;S;10;71%;99%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine, very hot;97;69;Not as hot;85;68;W;17;48%;28%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly cloudy, warm;85;61;Partly sunny, warm;81;60;SW;10;46%;1%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Showers, not as warm;76;67;Mostly sunny, nice;80;63;NNE;10;50%;1%;11

Oslo, Norway;A couple of showers;68;52;A shower and t-storm;63;50;SW;10;67%;89%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;75;55;A little a.m. rain;70;54;SSW;9;79%;81%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;An afternoon shower;86;79;A couple of showers;85;78;E;16;77%;95%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;85;77;A shower and t-storm;84;76;S;8;86%;99%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. t-storm;83;73;A thunderstorm;86;74;E;7;81%;92%;11

Paris, France;Nice with some sun;75;55;Mostly sunny;75;53;NNW;7;57%;1%;9

Perth, Australia;A couple of showers;70;58;Windy, a.m. showers;65;56;W;19;77%;100%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;95;81;Hot, a p.m. t-storm;97;81;SW;7;65%;78%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;85;74;A t-storm around;89;74;ESE;9;76%;46%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;74;A p.m. t-storm;94;72;ESE;6;49%;57%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;77;62;A shower in spots;81;59;E;7;46%;42%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny, warmer;83;58;Some brightening;86;64;NE;7;56%;27%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;64;52;A touch of rain;67;50;SW;7;68%;94%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Some sun, very warm;84;69;Very warm and humid;88;68;WSW;6;64%;0%;12

Recife, Brazil;Downpours;81;73;Mostly sunny;83;72;ESE;8;74%;85%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Breezy in the p.m.;57;47;Becoming cloudy;54;46;S;8;68%;71%;5

Riga, Latvia;A shower in places;70;54;Clouds and sunshine;71;52;WSW;6;66%;30%;7

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A couple of showers;69;64;A shower in the a.m.;69;62;SW;7;80%;59%;1

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;110;83;Sunny and hot;114;83;NE;7;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunny and warmer;90;63;Sunny and hot;92;59;NNE;6;33%;0%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;72;59;A little p.m. rain;69;55;W;7;72%;56%;5

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny, cooler;73;59;Not as warm;66;55;WNW;15;74%;27%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;77;64;A shower and t-storm;74;63;S;6;82%;100%;3

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A couple of showers;86;80;Winds subsiding;88;79;E;15;67%;44%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Couple of t-storms;73;62;A shower and t-storm;74;62;ENE;7;99%;99%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Becoming cloudy;86;65;Mostly sunny, nice;86;63;SSW;10;10%;0%;13

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;64;36;Mostly sunny;63;36;SE;3;55%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers around;90;75;A t-storm in spots;88;75;ENE;6;75%;58%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny and hot;93;63;Sunny and hot;93;63;NNW;7;45%;1%;11

Seattle, United States;Clearing, a shower;68;53;A few showers;59;49;ESE;7;69%;99%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Hazy sun;87;65;Sun and clouds;86;67;WSW;6;45%;26%;11

Shanghai, China;Partial sunshine;81;70;Rain and drizzle;77;70;SE;9;69%;91%;6

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;89;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;78;NW;6;71%;74%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Thunderstorms;68;56;A shower and t-storm;70;56;NNW;6;82%;99%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in the a.m.;88;79;A shower in places;87;78;ENE;14;67%;45%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;70;55;Showers around;67;53;WSW;12;56%;63%;6

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and breezy;63;50;Windy;63;47;WSW;21;53%;2%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Thunderstorms;86;75;A t-storm or two;81;76;SSE;5;82%;99%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;73;55;Breezy in the p.m.;68;55;SW;11;65%;36%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hot;99;70;An afternoon shower;92;70;NE;7;33%;59%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;79;62;Becoming cloudy;82;63;NE;9;52%;100%;11

Tehran, Iran;Sunny;92;73;Plenty of sun;91;78;SE;8;22%;3%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and very warm;94;75;Nice with sunshine;84;74;W;12;54%;4%;12

Tirana, Albania;Variable cloudiness;85;64;A shower and t-storm;87;65;ENE;5;50%;89%;10

Tokyo, Japan;A couple of showers;75;62;Downpours;73;62;NNW;13;83%;98%;10

Toronto, Canada;Sun and clouds;70;59;A couple of showers;69;55;NNW;11;82%;84%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;78;69;Sunny and pleasant;79;69;WNW;9;66%;1%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and breezy;86;66;Sunny and pleasant;89;66;NW;12;43%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A stray thunderstorm;56;47;Warmer;66;40;NNW;13;57%;25%;9

Vancouver, Canada;A couple of showers;67;54;A morning shower;63;52;SSE;6;58%;56%;5

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny;76;57;Partly sunny, nice;80;58;SSW;7;50%;3%;9

Vientiane, Laos;A morning t-storm;94;78;A t-storm around;97;77;W;5;56%;82%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cooler with a shower;71;54;A shower in the a.m.;73;49;W;9;63%;55%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, nice;73;55;A shower in places;77;58;SW;7;60%;90%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy;57;52;Very windy, showers;59;50;NW;27;83%;100%;0

Yangon, Myanmar;Thunderstorms;86;77;A couple of t-storms;87;77;WSW;7;81%;97%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;86;61;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;58;ENE;6;42%;69%;12

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Updated : 2022-06-11 23:23 GMT+08:00

