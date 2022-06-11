Alexa
Lithuania vice minister of economy and innovation to visit Taiwan

10-member delegation expected Sunday

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/11 19:30
Lithuanian Vice Minister Jovita Neliupsiene with MOEA Vice Minister Chen Chern-chyi. (CNA, MOEA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Lithuanian Vice Minister of Economy and Innovation Jovita Neliupsiene is scheduled to arrive in Taiwan Sunday (June 12), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Saturday (June 11).

The four-day visit by a 10-member delegation was a further sign of improving unofficial relations between the Baltic nation and the Asian democracy after Vilnius allowed Taiwan to use its own name for its representative office last year and China targeted Lithuanian businesses with retaliatory measures.

MOFA said the trip by Neliupsiene was the first visit to Taiwan by a Lithuanian government official of vice-ministerial level related to the economy, signifying a deepening of bilateral economic and trade cooperation, CNA reported.

The Lithuanian delegation included top representatives of technology firms from the Baltic country. During their stay, they would meet with key government officials and visit important corporations, MOFA said, without providing details.

On May 25, MOEA Vice Minister Chen Chern-chyi (陳正祺) met Neliupsiene in Lithuania for the first vice-ministerial meeting between the two countries.
Updated : 2022-06-11 23:22 GMT+08:00

