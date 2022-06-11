Taiwan scraps COVID quarantine for vaccinated long-range flight crews

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Crew members of long-range flights who received three COVID-19 jabs will no longer have to quarantine after arriving in Taiwan, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said Saturday (June 11).

The measure will go into effect Wednesday (June 15), the same day as the shortening of general quarantine for all arriving travelers to three days, CNA reported.

Airline crews will still be subject to seven days of self-health monitoring under a “0+7” formula. Meanwhile, the pilots and flight attendants on short-range flights will spend five days managing their own health.

While more than 98% of crew members at Taiwan’s airlines have received a booster shot, the CECC said it still needed to consider the fact that at present, more contagious sub-variants of the Omicron variant are expanding fast overseas.

The new rules apply to airline crews from 14 days after their booster shot, while a PCR test is needed on “day zero” before the seven days of self-health monitoring, with a quick test or PCR test once every two days after.

People who did not meet the booster shot requirements will have to spend three days in quarantine, one person per room, followed by four days of self-health management with daily quick tests or PCR tests.