Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — All travelers arriving in Taiwan will only have to spend three days in quarantine and four days of self-health monitoring beginning June 15, the government announced Saturday (June 11).

While previous proposals to shorten the current “7+7” formula of seven days of quarantine followed by seven days of self-health management mostly concerned only business travelers, the new decision covers all types of passengers arriving in Taiwan, CNA reported.

During the four days of self-health monitoring, people should avoid going out unless absolutely necessary, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said in its announcement of the rules for the new “3+4” formula.

Only if the arrivals can provide a negative result of a COVID antibodies home test taken within two days would they be allowed to go out to work or buy necessities, the CECC said.

Business travelers are allowed to work at offices, attend meetings, give speeches, but only if they wear a mask at all times and maintain social distancing, the new rules said. All arrivals are advised to stay away from busy locations and to refrain from irregular contacts.

Health checks and visits to doctors or hospitals that are not urgent should be postponed, the CECC advised.

COVID testing includes a test within two days before boarding the flight from overseas, a PCR test at the airport or port of arrival in Taiwan on “day zero,” the day of arrival. The following day counts as day one of the “3+4” period, the CECC said.

Each arriving passenger from the age of 2 will receive two home test kits for use in the event COVID symptoms appear during their stay. Transportation from the site of arrival to the quarantine location will be provided by either a specialized service or by private vehicle.

The CECC has also set a maximum limit of 25,000 arrivals per week for the new system, while the Civil Aviation Administration (CAA) works out new measures for transit passengers, per CNA.