Taitung a rare ray of sunshine as rain continues to bucket down in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taitung is currently the nation’s only county to enjoy some summery weather, with an orange signal raised (meaning the daily maximum temperature is up to 38 degrees Celsius) for Saturday afternoon (June 11).

Elsewhere, there is a continuation of the drab and drizzly conditions of recent months, punctuated by the occasional downpour or thunderstorm. There were also heavy rain advisories from the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) for unfortunate Tainan and Kaohsiung on Saturday morning and late afternoon.

Taipei and New Taipei are mostly or partly cloudy over the weekend, with temperatures ranging from a daylight high of 32 C to nighttime lows of 25 C. The good news is that the sun is forecast to make an appearance from Monday onward, though there will be occasional showers, especially toward the end of the week.

In central areas this pattern is repeated, while Nantou County and the south generally looks to be a little wetter than the north from Wednesday onward. The nation’s top meteorologist, Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) said that weather conditions will likely remain unstable, with a fresh weather front expected on Wednesday.