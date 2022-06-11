Taiwan reports 211 deaths, 79,598 local cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan announced 79,598 local COVID-19 infections Saturday (June 11), as well as 65 imported cases and 211 deaths, taking the total death tally to more than 4,000, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The highest single-day number of local cases since the beginning of the pandemic were the 94,808 infections reported May 27, while a record number of 213 deaths were confirmed Friday (June 10). Saturday was the third day in a row to show more than 200 deaths.

Saturday's new local cases included 37,636 males and 41,934 females ranging in age from under 5 to 99. Kaohsiung City reported the highest number of local infections, 13,047, followed by Taichung City with 11,341 cases, and New Taipei City with 10,728.

The 211 new deaths were 112 male and 99 female local cases aged between 30 and 99, with 198 suffering from chronic diseases and 141 not having received three vaccine shots. They were diagnosed with COVID between May 4 and June 9, and passed away between May 17 and June 9. A total of 37 of the deceased were at least 90 years of age, according to official data.

The 65 new imported cases included 43 males and 22 females, aged from under 10 to 69.

The new figures announced Saturday took Taiwan’s total number of coronavirus cases to 2,841,696, including 2,828,220 domestic cases and 13,422 imported ones. The 4,008 fatalities from the pandemic included 3,993 due to local infections, with New Taipei City registering 1,320 deaths and Taipei City 729.

