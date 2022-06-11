Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan reports 211 deaths, 79,598 local cases

Total death tally reaches 4,000

  2502
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/11 14:21
(Taiwan News, Huang Tzu-ti image).

(Taiwan News, Huang Tzu-ti image).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan announced 79,598 local COVID-19 infections Saturday (June 11), as well as 65 imported cases and 211 deaths, taking the total death tally to more than 4,000, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The highest single-day number of local cases since the beginning of the pandemic were the 94,808 infections reported May 27, while a record number of 213 deaths were confirmed Friday (June 10). Saturday was the third day in a row to show more than 200 deaths.

Saturday's new local cases included 37,636 males and 41,934 females ranging in age from under 5 to 99. Kaohsiung City reported the highest number of local infections, 13,047, followed by Taichung City with 11,341 cases, and New Taipei City with 10,728.

The 211 new deaths were 112 male and 99 female local cases aged between 30 and 99, with 198 suffering from chronic diseases and 141 not having received three vaccine shots. They were diagnosed with COVID between May 4 and June 9, and passed away between May 17 and June 9. A total of 37 of the deceased were at least 90 years of age, according to official data.

The 65 new imported cases included 43 males and 22 females, aged from under 10 to 69.

The new figures announced Saturday took Taiwan’s total number of coronavirus cases to 2,841,696, including 2,828,220 domestic cases and 13,422 imported ones. The 4,008 fatalities from the pandemic included 3,993 due to local infections, with New Taipei City registering 1,320 deaths and Taipei City 729.
COVID-19
local cases
local infections
imported cases
COVID deaths
COVID death toll
CECC

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
2022/06/11 15:04
Kaohsiung distributes 25,000 free COVID rapid test kits to delivery riders
Kaohsiung distributes 25,000 free COVID rapid test kits to delivery riders
2022/06/11 10:08
Experts urge Taiwan to cut wait for children’s 2nd COVID shot to 4 weeks
Experts urge Taiwan to cut wait for children’s 2nd COVID shot to 4 weeks
2022/06/10 20:22
Taiwan expert suggests new vaccines needed for Omicron BA.5 variant
Taiwan expert suggests new vaccines needed for Omicron BA.5 variant
2022/06/10 16:48
Taiwan reports 213 COVID deaths, 68,311 local cases
Taiwan reports 213 COVID deaths, 68,311 local cases
2022/06/10 14:26

Updated : 2022-06-11 23:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Huge 'earthquake fish' caught in eastern Taiwan
Huge 'earthquake fish' caught in eastern Taiwan
Six F-16 jets arrive in Taiwan from Arizona
Six F-16 jets arrive in Taiwan from Arizona
YouTuber Ceylan claims 'each Taiwan apartment is uglier than the last'
YouTuber Ceylan claims 'each Taiwan apartment is uglier than the last'
Catatonic cat scene looks like a catastrophe
Catatonic cat scene looks like a catastrophe
Time not yet ripe for end to Taiwan traveler quarantine: CECC head
Time not yet ripe for end to Taiwan traveler quarantine: CECC head
Taiwan eyeing '3+4' quarantine for business travelers
Taiwan eyeing '3+4' quarantine for business travelers
Philippines recognizes Taiwan's Digital COVID-19 Certificate
Philippines recognizes Taiwan's Digital COVID-19 Certificate
Taiwan population declines to 23.19 million
Taiwan population declines to 23.19 million
Taiwan reports record 211 COVID deaths, 72,921 local cases
Taiwan reports record 211 COVID deaths, 72,921 local cases