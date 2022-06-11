Alexa
Marlins' López leaves with bruised wrist after hit by ball

By KRISTIE RIEKEN , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2022/06/11 11:00
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez holds his wrist after being hit by a ball off the bat of Houston Astros' Michael Brantley during the fifth ...
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, June 10, 2022, in Hous...

HOUSTON (AP) — Miami starter Pablo López left Friday night’s game against the Houston Astros in the fifth inning with a bruised right wrist after being hit by a comebacker.

The team announced X-rays were negative and López's wrist was bruised.

There was one out in the fifth inning when López was injured on a single by Michael Brantley. The ball hit Lopez’s wrist and bounced away from the mound. Lopez immediately grabbed his wrist and winced in pain.

Trainers came out to check on him and he threw a couple of warmup pitches before being taken out of the game, walking off the field and into the clubhouse.

He was replaced by Richard Bleier with the Marlins leading 6-1 after Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jesús Aguilar hit two home runs each.

