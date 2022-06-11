Friday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Oakland 110 000 000 — 2 5 1 Cleveland 000 000 003 — 3 7 1

Blackburn, D.Jiménez (9), Moll (9) and Murphy; McKenzie, Sandlin (7), Stephan (8), Gose (9) and Hedges, Maile. W_Gose 2-0. L_D.Jiménez 2-4. HRs_Oakland, Brown (6), Murphy (6). Cleveland, J.Ramírez (16).

___

Toronto 240 022 000 — 10 15 0 Detroit 000 000 010 — 1 5 0

Berríos, Beasley (9) and Kirk, Collins; Rodriguez, J.Barnes (5), Wi.Peralta (6), J.Jiménez (7), Foley (8), Vest (9) and Barnhart. W_Berríos 5-2. L_Rodriguez 0-2. HRs_Toronto, Gurriel Jr. (3), Springer (12), Bichette (10).

___

Texas 000 011 010 — 3 6 2 Chicago 010 001 15x — 8 11 0

Bush, G.Richards (2), T.Miller (4), D.Santana (6), J.King (8), Tinoco (8) and Huff; R.López, D.Martin (3), Graveman (8), Hendriks (9) and Grandal, McGuire. W_Graveman 2-1. L_J.King 1-2. HRs_Texas, Lowe (7), Ad.García (11), Seager (12). Chicago, Mendick (2).

___

Tampa Bay 010 000 210 — 4 6 1 Minnesota 100 060 02x — 9 13 0

Rasmussen, Garza Jr. (5), Faucher (8) and Mejía; Smeltzer, Jax (7), J.Smith (8), Pagán (9) and G.Sánchez. W_Smeltzer 3-0. L_Rasmussen 5-3. HRs_Tampa Bay, Paredes (5), Arozarena (7), Bruján (1). Minnesota, Buxton (17), Correa (5).

___

Baltimore 000 000 001 — 1 4 1 Kansas City 301 031 00x — 8 12 1

Zimmermann, Voth (5), Tate (7), J.López (8) and Rutschman; Heasley, Clarke (8), Payamps (8), A.Abreu (9) and S.Perez, Melendez. W_Heasley 1-3. L_Zimmermann 2-5. HRs_Baltimore, Santander (10). Kansas City, S.Perez (9), Melendez (6), M.Taylor (3).

___

Boston 101 000 200 — 4 6 1 Seattle 000 020 010 — 3 10 0

R.Hill, Schreiber (5), Diekman (6), H.Robles (7), Strahm (8), Houck (9) and Vázquez; Gonzales, Murfee (5), E.Swanson (6), Muñoz (7), Festa (8), Elías (9), Romo (9) and Raleigh. W_Diekman 2-0. L_Muñoz 1-3. Sv_Houck (1). HRs_Boston, J.Martinez (6), Dalbec (4). Seattle, Winker (4).

___

INTERLEAGUE

Chicago 000 010 000 000 0 — 1 9 0 New York 000 100 000 000 1 — 2 6 0

(13 innings)

Miley, Norris (4), Effross (5), C.Martin (6), Givens (7), Robertson (8), Wick (9), Hughes (11), Hughes (12), Mills (13) and Wills.Contreras; Severino, M.Castro (7), M.King (8), Holmes (9), Schmidt (10), Wa.Peralta (12), Marinaccio (13) and Higashioka. W_Marinaccio 1-0. L_Mills 0-1. HRs_Chicago, Heyward (1). New York, Torres (11).

___

Miami 200 041 000 — 7 7 1 Houston 100 020 100 — 4 11 2

P.López, Bleier (5), Floro (5), Okert (6), Sulser (7), Scott (9) and Stallings; L.Garcia, Maton (5), B.Abreu (7), Neris (9) and Maldonado. W_Sulser 1-3. L_L.Garcia 3-5. Sv_Scott (4). HRs_Miami, Chisholm Jr. (12), Aguilar (8). Houston, Brantley (4), Tucker (11).

___

New York 030 103 000 — 7 13 0 Los Angeles 020 001 000 — 3 9 0

Ty.Megill, D.Peterson (4), D.Smith (7), Jo.Rodríguez (8), Ottavino (8), Ed.Díaz (9) and Nido; Diaz, Bradley (2), Wantz (4), Herget (6), Barria (6) and Stassi. W_D.Peterson 3-0. L_Diaz 1-1. HRs_New York, Nimmo (4). Los Angeles, Marsh (6).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Milwaukee 020 100 020 — 5 7 0 Washington 102 214 01x — 11 19 2

Ashby, M.Sánchez (5), Suter (7), Barker (8) and Narváez; Fedde, Cishek (6), A.Machado (8) and K.Ruiz. W_Fedde 4-4. L_Ashby 1-5. HRs_Milwaukee, J.Peterson (6). Washington, Franco (5), Bell (6), K.Ruiz (2), N.Cruz (6).

___

Arizona 000 001 400 — 5 7 2 Philadelphia 150 000 10x — 7 12 0

Gallen, Uceta (2), Poppen (7), K.Nelson (7), Ramirez (8) and J.Herrera, Varsho; Gibson, Hand (7), Domínguez (7), Brogdon (8), Knebel (9) and Stubbs. W_Gibson 4-2. L_Gallen 4-2. Sv_Knebel (11). HRs_Arizona, Varsho (9). Philadelphia, Hoskins (11), Schwarber (16).

___

Pittsburgh 000 000 020 — 2 8 1 Atlanta 002 110 00x — 4 10 0

R.Contreras, Beede (5), Y.De Los Santos (8) and M.Perez; Strider, D.Lee (6), O'Day (7), Stephens (8), Minter (8), Jansen (9) and d'Arnaud. W_Strider 2-2. L_R.Contreras 1-1. Sv_Jansen (17). HRs_Atlanta, D.Swanson (7).

___

Cincinnati 000 000 000 — 0 4 2 St. Louis 200 000 00x — 2 6 0

L.Castillo, Hoffman (7), Kuhnel (8) and A.Garcia, Okey; Pallante, G.Cabrera (6), Gallegos (8), Helsley (9) and Knizner. W_Pallante 2-0. L_L.Castillo 2-4. Sv_Helsley (4).

___

Colorado 000 000 000 — 0 5 0 San Diego 021 202 20x — 9 14 0

Kuhl, Blach (5), Gilbreath (8) and El.Díaz; Musgrove, Stammen (7), T.Hill (8), Wilson (9) and Au.Nola. W_Musgrove 7-0. L_Kuhl 4-3. HRs_San Diego, M.Machado (10).

___

Los Angeles 010 010 000 — 2 6 1 San Francisco 020 130 01x — 7 10 0

Buehler, Bruihl (5), Bickford (6), Price (7) and W.Smith; Junis, Brebbia (6), McGee (7), Leone (8), Doval (9) and Casali. W_Junis 4-1. L_Buehler 6-3. HRs_Los Angeles, Lux (2). San Francisco, Ruf (5).