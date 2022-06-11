Alexa
Hines-Allen scores season-high 17, Mystics beat Lynx 76-59

By Associated Press
2022/06/11 10:07
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Myisha Hines-Allen scored a season-high 17 points, Ariel Atkins added 12 points and the Washington Mystics beat the Minnesota Lynx 76-59 on Friday night.

Elizabeth Williams added 11 points and Shakira Austin grabbed 13 rebounds for Washington (9-5). Elena Delle Donne, who left a game on Wednesday with back pain in the first half, did not play.

Hines-Allen, who entered averaging 6.2 points per game, was 6 of 8 from the field with three 3-pointers.

Aerial Powers scored 12 points for Minnesota (3-10), which shot just 32.8% from the field and turned it over 17 times. Rachel Banham added 10 points and Jessica Shepard tied her career-high with 15 rebounds.

Minnesota was without center Sylvia Fowles, who is out indefinitely due to a cartilage injury in her right knee. The seven-time All-Star previously announced this will be her final WNBA season. Fowles is averaging 16.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks. She leads the league in field goal percentage (64.1) and rebounds per game.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-06-11 23:11 GMT+08:00

