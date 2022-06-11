Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Pulisic, Adams don't dress for US against Grenada

By Associated Press
2022/06/11 09:06
U.S. forward Christian Pulisic, right, hands the ball to Haji Wright (19) prior to a penalty kick during the second half of the team' international fr...

U.S. forward Christian Pulisic, right, hands the ball to Haji Wright (19) prior to a penalty kick during the second half of the team' international fr...

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter did not have forward Christian Pulisic and midfielder Tyler Adams dress Friday night for a World Cup warmup against 170th-ranked Grenada in the CONCACAF Nations League, giving a pair of regulars the day off against a relatively weak opponent.

The No. 15 U.S. made eight changes to the starting lineup from last weekend's 0-0 exhibition draw against 13th-ranked Uruguay, keeping only defender Aaron Long, midfielder Weston McKennie and forward Jesús Ferreira.

Matt Turner took over from Sean Johnson in goal, Reggie Cannon from DeAndre Yedlin at right back, Cameron Carter-Vickers from Walker Zimmerman at central defender, Antonee Robinson from Joe Scally at left back and Kellyn Acosta from Adams in defensive midfield.

Luca de la Torre replaced Yunus Musah in midfield, and Paul Arriola and Jordan Morris were on the wings instead of Pulisic and Tim Weah.

Defender Erik Palmer-Brown did not dress due to hamstring soreness.

Long and Carter-Vickers — a son of former NBA player Howard Carter — became the 20th center back pairing since Berhalter was hired in December 2018. McKennie captained the U.S. for the third time.

The U.S. has just three more warmups ahead of the World Cup — on Tuesday at 74th-ranked El Salvador in the Nations League, and exhibitions planned for Europe on Sept. 23 and 27 against Asian opponents not yet announced.

At the World Cup in Qatar, the U.S. opens Group B against 18th-ranked Wales on Nov 21, plays No. 5 England four days later and close the first round against 21st-ranked Iran on Nov. 29.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-06-11 23:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Taiwan shortens COVID quarantine to 3 days for all arrivals
Huge 'earthquake fish' caught in eastern Taiwan
Huge 'earthquake fish' caught in eastern Taiwan
Six F-16 jets arrive in Taiwan from Arizona
Six F-16 jets arrive in Taiwan from Arizona
YouTuber Ceylan claims 'each Taiwan apartment is uglier than the last'
YouTuber Ceylan claims 'each Taiwan apartment is uglier than the last'
Catatonic cat scene looks like a catastrophe
Catatonic cat scene looks like a catastrophe
Time not yet ripe for end to Taiwan traveler quarantine: CECC head
Time not yet ripe for end to Taiwan traveler quarantine: CECC head
Taiwan eyeing '3+4' quarantine for business travelers
Taiwan eyeing '3+4' quarantine for business travelers
Philippines recognizes Taiwan's Digital COVID-19 Certificate
Philippines recognizes Taiwan's Digital COVID-19 Certificate
Taiwan population declines to 23.19 million
Taiwan population declines to 23.19 million
Taiwan reports record 211 COVID deaths, 72,921 local cases
Taiwan reports record 211 COVID deaths, 72,921 local cases